PLATTSBURGH | What would you do if the power went out? While it’s never a celebrated occasion when the power goes out, it does happen on occasion. It usually means a few hours in the dark, and a phone call to the power company, but what happens if the cell phone towers went down as well? Not only is there no power, so by default no internet, but there is no cell service, no way to call for help, no way to stay informed. What do you do then?

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO