Skagit County, WA

New COVID-19 cases remain above 400 for the week

By Skagit Valley Herald staff
Skagit Valley Herald
 3 days ago
The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County has dropped for the second consecutive week — but just barely.

County Public Health reported 422 new cases for the seven-day period running Nov. 7 through Nov. 13.

That follows weeks of 426 (Oct. 31 through Nov. 6) and 463 (Oct. 24-30).

Though the rate dropped, it was the fourth consecutive Sunday-through-Saturday period with 400-plus cases — and the 14th consecutive with 300 or more.

The most recent 422 new cases include both positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests. Prior to Aug. 11, Public Health reported only positive PCR tests among its COVID-19 totals.

Among the new cases reported, 275 were from positive PCR tests and 147 from positive antigen tests.

The seven-day Sunday-through-Saturday period running Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 included one new death and 21 new hospitalizations.

Through Nov. 13, the county has had 116 COVID-19 deaths and 679 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.

