This Emerging Jewelry Brand Is Upstate New York’s Best-Kept Secret

Not long ago, you might have found yourself all dressed up with nowhere to go. Or, more likely, you weren't dressed up at all. But that was then, and this is now. November brings a slew of things to do. Over in Los Angeles, the Hammer Museum gets a new restaurant from chefs David Tanis and Alice Waters. Down in Louisiana, the city-wide art show Prospect New Orleans is unfolding now through January. This weekend in Charleston, head over to The Dewberry Hotel for the Fieldshop pop-up. In New York, there's unsurprisingly plenty to do, between the opening of Wollman Rink and Twyla Tharp's ballets at New York City Center. More on all of these—plus outfit suggestions!—in November's edition of What to Wear, Where.

