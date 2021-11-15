Seth Klarman builds a stake in Dropbox, is still betting big on SPACs

Analysts bumped up price targets on Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) following Q1 beat and robust outlook. Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a PT of $840, up from $535, implying a 33.6% upside. The analyst cites the "strong" fiscal Q1 report with "beats across all key metrics and an organic raise" for the upgrade. Intuit will approach fiscal 2024 with $17 billion of revenue and 38%-40% operating margins, similar to Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in fiscal 2021 at $16 billion of sales and mid-40%s operating margins at 1.8 times the market cap.

STOCKS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO