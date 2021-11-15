Seth Klarman builds a stake in Dropbox, is still betting big on SPACs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - (This Nov. 15 story corrects headline to delete "Google" and corrects first paragraph to delete "Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Inc's Google," correcting to show that Burry did not exit a bearish bet on Google. The story also corrects fifth paragraph to "put," not "call," to show that Burry had held a bullish position on Google) Fund manager Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame exited bearish bets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Inc and fund manager Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund last quarter, according to SEC filings released on Monday.
