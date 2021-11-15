Hollywood union members narrowly approve new contract with TV and film producers

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, organizers announced today.
The annual celebration of country music will stream on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, marking the first time a major awards show has livestreamed exclusively. Ticket Information will be announced in the coming weeks.
Today’s announcement comes from Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music, and MRC.
“We are thrilled to return to Las Vegas to celebrate country music’s Party of the Year in this incredible brand-new stadium and on the Prime Video streaming...
