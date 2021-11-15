ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Value of Old Wasp Nests Shock Hudson Valley Residents

By Nick
 3 days ago
Do you have an empty wasp or hornet nest hanging around? You could pay some bills by selling it. I think I might have found my new side hustle. Did anyone know that these things were so valuable? It's been rough for many people financially over the past few years. Many...

101.5 WPDH

New York Father Goes Missing in Hudson Valley, Help Needed

Police, family, and friends are asking for help in finding a father who went missing in the Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Much Loved Hudson Valley Gift Shop Lost to an Early Morning Fire

I am sad to share that a store so many people considered their place to shop for gifts has been destroyed by fire. In the early morning hours of November 4th, the Corner Candle Store at 1 Depot Street in Washingtonville caught fire and appears to have been destroyed. I enjoyed shopping there whenever I was in Orange County. It is such a tragedy and a huge loss right before the holiday season. The Corner Candle Store in Washingtonville was always a great place to shop for gifts all year round.
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beware of the Scariest Highway Exit in the Hudson Valley

This off ramp is an accident waiting to happen. There's no doubt in my mind that this is the most terrifying exit in our entire region and something needs to be done. New York state has its fair share of inconsiderate drivers. We can admit that many of them are just plain awful who ignore some of the most basic rules and courtesies. According to Strong Tie Insurance, some of the common causes of vehicle accidents in America are driving while intoxicated, driving while distracted and driving over the speed limit.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wasps#Facebook Marketplace
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Fire at Beloved Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Triggers Evacuation

A fire broke out at an award-winning Hudson Valley bagel shop on Monday morning, forcing the evacuation of staff and customers. Facebook reports of the fire had fans of Hopewell Hot Bagels on Route 82 in Hopewell Junction posting their prayers for the beloved bagel shop as news spread about a possible fire. Several social media accounts reported fire trucks on the scene and the store's sign ablaze.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Snow For the Hudson Valley This Weekend?

One weather outlet is predicting the possibility of measurable snow for Saturday and Monday. Oh the joys of Fall/Winter in the Hudson Valley. All the talk of first snow falls and such, it's enough to drive you to drink. We just wrote up an article the other day on the possibility of a Thanksgiving week snow storm that could hit the Hudson Valley area. Now I'm reading from one weather source that says we could see snow this weekend. One problem though: I only see rain in the forecast. My main source for weather is usually weather.com, which I must say isn't always 100% accurate all the time. I remember giving a forecast on the air recently saying that we would be seeing rain all weekend for the upcoming weekend, and it turned out that it was actually sunny and beautiful for a portion of the weekend, despite some rain. But even weather.com isn't saying anything about snow, just rain.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Record Shop Celebrating 36 Years

Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY opened on Nov. 6, 1985. With about $2500 cash and the blessing of his parents, Stephen Keeler, a lover of hard rock and heavy metal, opened his hard rock/heavy metal concert shop back in 1985. Now if you wanna go back even further, Keeler actually opened a shop called Rock and Roll Fantasy in 1979 on rt 211 in Middletown. That shop would last a few months before a robbery would shut the business down which nowadays is a Wendy's fast food restaurant. Rock Fantasy was the idea of Keeler, who wanted to open a shop that would be a place for heavy metal fans to get hard to find releases from band's like Metallica, Slayer, Venom, who weren't really main stream in 1985.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

12 Birthday Deals at Hudson Valley Restaurants

This past weekend was my birthday, as some of you may have heard on my broadcast on Sunday. It feels good to be twenty-four. It’s nice to get this past year behind me because nobody likes you when you’re twenty-three (cue Blink-182). Now, I’m caught in this weird phase where I’m getting too old to say "early twenties," but I don’t want to start saying "mid-twenties." C’est la vie!
HUDSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

One Popular Hudson Valley Business has Payphones at Every Location

If you ever find yourself searching for a payphone in the Hudson Valley, there is one place that you will always find one!. If you're anything like me and like to learn new things every day I think I've stumbled onto something that could be super helpful if you are ever looking for a payphone. If you don't know there are only about 100,000 payphones left in the U.S. Just twenty years ago there were almost 2 million of them today it's close to impossible to find one.
TECHNOLOGY
101.5 WPDH

Take a Ride on the Scenic ‘Goat Trail’ In the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is full of scenic wonders. One of those beautiful views can be found by simply driving on the Goat Trail. I've lived in the Hudson Valley for over 30 years, but I can honestly say I've never heard of the goat trail until this week. Apparently, this is the nickname given to a winding, scenic road that has some of the best views in the area.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Goodbye to One of the Coolest Toll Booths in Upper Hudson Valley

This specific toll booth has some character and I hate seeing it go!. Over the last year or so we've been following along as the majority of toll booths in the Hudson Valley have started to become a thing of the past. We've talked about how the New York State Thruway is mostly cashless today, and before you know it all of the bridges in the Hudson Valley will be cashless as well.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hudson Valley restaurant reopens under original name in historic rail depot

Diners in New Paltz will be pleased to hear that La Stazione is back in operation — not The Station, as it was renamed when Richard Ronkese acquired the business, but under its original name as a restaurant, under the original ownership. Now officially called Original La Stazione, it had a soft reopening on Columbus Day weekend, and former patrons are flocking back, says longtime proprietor Rocco Panetta. “I’ve got a lot of them calling me,” he asserts.
NEW PALTZ, NY
101.5 WPDH

This Historical Marker Reveals A Hudson Valley Town’s Past

The Hudson Valley is filled with so much history that is yet to be explored. Have you ever seen the historical markers throughout New York State?. These signs are usually blue with yellow writing and some can also be brown with white writing. Each sign is unique and has a story to tell behind it. A lot of these individuals helped shape the Hudson Valley to be exactly what it is today.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

How to Find Vaccines For Kids Aged 5-11 in the Hudson Valley

Vaccines for children over the age of five have officially been approved, but making an appointment for one in the Hudson Valley has proven to be a challenge. On Wednesday, footage of smiling kids finally receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was played during newscasts and shared online. Parents were shown rejoicing in the fact that their young children were finally on their way to being protected from COVID.
HUDSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

