Northern Ireland v Italy Live Commentary, 15/11/2021

Captain Alexia Putellas scored a penalty to spark a 5-0 rout of Hoffenheim as Women's Champions League holders Barcelona swept into the quarter-finals Wednesday, but Lyon missed a chance to qualify with two games to spare after losing to Bayern Munich. It was a very difficult match, we fought a lot and had a lot of chances, right up until the last second, but we weren't able to take them," Lyon captain and goalkeeper Christiane Endler told DAZN. "It's our first defeat of the season at the end of a very hard week with three big games, but that's not an excuse because Bayern have had the same schedule as us."

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO