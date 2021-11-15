ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Mayer Responds to Fan’s DM About Taylor Swift Ahead of ‘Speak Now’ Rerelease: ‘Do You Really Hope That I Die?’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRxEx_0cxRfH6p00
John Mayer and Taylor Swift. Shutterstock (2)

Dear Swifties! John Mayer recently surprised one Taylor Swift fan when he reacted to their DM, calling them out for their hateful message.

Mayer, 44, came under fire from an Instagram user named @hoeforlouaylor after Swift, 31, dropped Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, November 12. Swift caused a stir among her fans when she brought her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal — whom she dated briefly in 2010 and seemingly wrote “All Too Well” about — back to life with the new record.

While Mayer wasn’t talked about on the album, he is the subject of Swift’s “Dear John,” which will be rerecorded on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

“F–k yourself you ugly bitch I hope you choke on something,” the user DM’d Mayer according to a screenshot shared on Sunday, November 14. She sent a heart as well before adding, “Answer me you bitch.”

The “New Light” singer, who continues to get heat from Swifties for his brief relationship with the “Lover” musician between 2009 and 2010, replied with a question.

“I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple days,” Mayer wrote back. “I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”

After sharing the screenshot from Mayer with her TikTok followers, @hoeforlouaylor made her videos private. However, the messages have since been reshared by other users on Twitter and TikTok.

In one of the since-deleted messages, the fan explained her side of the story via a DM voice message.

“My friend literally dared me to do that,” she said in the recording, apologizing to Mayer. “She’s a Taylor fan and like so am I. It was a dare. I’m sorry. I did not expect you to see.”

Mayer reassured her that it was OK, asking, “So it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it?”

The Connecticut native concluded: “It’s 100 percent OK. Go forth and live happy and healthy!”

Shortly after Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version) and the All Too Well short film, widely believed to be depicting her highs and lows with Gyllenhaal, 40, fans quickly turned their attention to Mayer and what may come from the Speak Now rerelease down the line.

“No, but she was king to Jake, John Mayer had his name in the song title, he’s dead I’m afraid,” one fan tweeted on Friday, while another user wrote, “Don’t get too comfortable, your day is coming @JohnMayer.”

A third Twitter fan commented, “If Taylor Swift ended Jake Gyllenhaal in a 13-minute film, imagine what she could do to John Mayer with ‘Dear John.’”

Earlier this year, Mayer proved that he’s not worried about Swift’s fans and their continued dislike of him for his rocky relationship with the “Back to December” songstress after he joined TikTok.

“You’re not safe here john,” one TikTok user wrote beneath Mayer’s first upload in March. Another fan referenced the lyrics to Swift’s 2010 song “Dear John,” writing, “John don’t you think 19 was too young?”

The “Gravity” singer later uploaded a video of himself mumbling and nodding his head while pretending to be lectured, seemingly reacting to the haters. “POV: You’re berating me and I’m hearing you out,” he captioned the clip.

Mayer shared another video the same day, which he captioned, “Goodnight new friends!”

The “Wild Blue” crooner dated Swift from December 2009 to February 2010. The Pennsylvania native relived their romance in “Dear John,” which Mayer later commented on. He told Rolling Stone in June 2012 that he “didn’t deserve” to be called out in a song.

“It made me feel terrible. It was a really lousy thing to do,” Mayer said at the time, claiming, “I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off guard.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Connecticut State
Life and Style Weekly

Jamie Lee Curtis Roasted by Taylor Swift Fans After Gushing Post About Jake Gyllenhaal: ‘Read the Room’

Jamie Lee Curtis is being told it is “not the right time” to share a gushing post about her godson, Jake Gyllenhaal, after Taylor Swift‘s new 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” widely believed to be about him allegedly dumping the singer in 2010. The song has new life thanks to the album release of Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 12, 2021, which is an LP bathed in her heartbreak of that time.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

John Mayer Snaps Back At Swiftie’s Nasty DM

While most Taylor Swift fans are upset with Jake Gyllenhaal this week, following the release of “Red (Taylor’s Version),” some still can’t forgive John Mayer for his short-lived romance with Taylor, and over the weekend he called out one of those Swifties. It seems one Taylor fan DM’d him a...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Why Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Wasn’t With Her During Her ‘SNL’ Night

Taylor Swift was surrounded by support last night during her spot as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Among her celeb friends who supported her were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and even her ex-boyfriend turned friend Joe Jonas and his Swiftie wife, Sophie Turner. Missing in action was Taylor’s boyfriend of five years, Joe Alwyn, but don’t think it’s because there’s any trouble between them. The absence is due to work: Joe is currently shooting The Stars at Noon in Panama, which began production in October, according to ScreenDaily. Joe replaces Taron Egerton, per Deadline, who “had to leave the project due to personal reasons.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
John Mayer
Life and Style Weekly

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Thanks to Her Successful Music Career: How Much Money Does She Make?

Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Once Taylor established herself as a pop singer, she reached her staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer started writing music in her early teens, working her way up the industry’s ladder to fame. However, the money she makes is also due to various endorsement deals, concert tours and even participation in the movie business.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speak Now#Fan#Dm#Tiktok
107.3 PopCrush

Will Someone Please Check on Taylor Swift’s Ex Jake Gyllenhaal?

Has someone checked on Jake Gyllenhaal? Is he alright?. On Friday (Nov. 12), Taylor Swift re-released her 2012 record, Red: Taylor's Version, including the mythic 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well." The fan-favorite track has been long-rumored to be inspired by the singer's former relationship with Gyllenhaal. Upon...
MUSIC
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Reunites With BFF Selena Gomez Backstage At ‘SNL’ Before Epic Performance — Watch

BFFs for life! Selena Gomez was at NBC studios to support Taylor Swift before her epic 10-minute performance of ‘All Too Well.’. Taylor Swift, 31, reunited with her BFF Selena Gomez, 29, before her 10-minute long performance of “All Too Well”! The 1989 singer shared a cute TikTok video filmed behind-the-scenes in a dressing room on Saturday, Nov. 13, revealing that Selena was with her. Taylor opened the short dubbed audio clip mouthing the words, “My bestie…is a bad b—-,” as she panned over to a giggling Selena (also in reaction to the taped audio). The pair sat on a brown leather couch backstage, positioned in front of a famed wall filled with signed photos from all the artists to perform over the years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Hilariously Dresses As A Squirrel In Giant Costume For Halloween 2021

Yes, Taylor Swift wore a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021. See the hilarious photos of her goofy look here!. Taylor Swift decided not to go the “sexy” route with her 2021 Halloween costume. Instead, she purchased an oversized squirrel suit and dressed as the buck-toothed animal in 2021. “Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot squirrel s***,” she captioned two photos of herself in the ensemble. In one shot, she stood to the side to show off the costume’s bushy tail, and in another she posed straight-on with her hands framing the underside of her face.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Very First Night’: Why Some Fans Think It’s About Harry Styles, Not Jake Gyllenhaal

Taylor Swift has dropped a slew of previously unreleased songs on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ including a track which seemingly hints at being inspired by Harry Styles. You can’t slip anything past Taylor Swift fans! Social media users have been quick to theorize that her new track, “The Very First Night” which appeared on Red (Taylor’s Version), may have been inspired by Harry Styles. The song, which was co-written by Taylor, Amund Bjørklund and Espen Lind, is the 29th song on her new album, and one of nine previously unheard tracks released “From the Vault.” Although most of the album, including her hit song “All Too Well,” were inspired by Jake Gyllenhaal, the lyrics for “The Very First Night” seemingly make multiple references to the former One Direction hitmaker.
MUSIC
CNN

You can now order Taylor Swift's favorite Starbucks drink

New York (CNN Business) — Starbucks lovers can now order Taylor Swift's favorite drink by saying two simple words. Customers who ask for "Taylor's Latte" or "Taylor's Version" will receive the singer's favorite drink: a grande caramel nonfat latte. This latest collaboration between a fast food chain and a celebrity is being launched to celebrate Starbucks' holiday red-colored cups and the re-release of Swift's album Red.
RESTAURANTS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy