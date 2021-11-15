ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Trump signs and flags create negative impression for prospective buyer in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy husband and I have lived in The Villages for almost 20 years. When we first moved in, we were so excited to be here. We loved the fact that we...

Comments / 400

Rebtiger
3d ago

Sorry, but u didn’t look at where u were coming to! Lake county has been Republican county for over 30 years!!! Do ur homework before u demrats come here! Stay where u are and don’t move here!!!

Reply(21)
106
Chuck N Marv Pelfrey
3d ago

Excuse me !!!! you can't tell me you like our country ,now with Biden , ???? The Dems. are ruining our Country. period,. WE ARE GOING TO HAVE A GREAT RECESSION, BECAUSE OF THEIR OUT OF CONTROL SPENDING, THEY ARE GOING TO RAID OUR BANK ACCOUNTS ,,, and TAX OUR SOCIAL SECURITY ON 85% . THEY ARE INTENTIONALLY CAUSING THE GAS PRICES TO RISE. TRUMP MADE THIS COUNTRY GREAT. HE SHOULD BE HONORED

Reply(46)
91
Patriot Republican
3d ago

The Villages is a Republican stronghold ! It will be forever. Now that nut case McGinty is gone it’s even better.

Reply(5)
35
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy