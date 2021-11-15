Instagram to Test a ‘Take a Break’ Feature

Hello, friends. My heart is with each one of you, in your joy and in your pain. I hope you have had the time, space and people to process your emotions with. Your grief, confusion, anger and self-doubt—your feelings—deserve to be honored, to be held gently and with tenderness. I’m holding those feelings myself. Perhaps you already know what I’m about to say, but it’s worth repeating: sadness does not belong to any one person. Do not direct anger toward yourself for experiencing emotions. There is no such thing as “you don’t have the right to feel.” Loss is triggering; pain is pain. Please continue to be gentle with yourself, now and going forwards. Grief isn’t a “problem,” and therefore it can’t be “solved.” It’s not linear in its progression. It’s erratic and unpredictable, and that’s okay. In the house of your heart, grief is a hard guest to welcome. That being said, every time we hear it knocking on our door we must greet it with open arms and hold it with love. It will hurt less, one day. Until then, remember to hold yourself with love, too.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO