Bobcats Down Greensburg Central Catholic In PIAA Class-1A Volleyball State Quarterfinals, Play Bishop Canevin In Semis On Tuesday, Tickets Available,Online Only, Link To Purchase In Article
(Images by Nate Girvan) Above: Adia Needham was strong at the net. The District 9 champion Clarion Area Bobcats downed the District 7 (WPIAL) runner-up Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-17), in the second match of a PIAA State Class-1A Volleyball Quarterfinal doubleheader, on Saturday (November 13th) at Slippery...clarionsportszone.com
