ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

Massachusetts Center Will Use AI to Help Improve In-home Care

By Yedida Y Bogachkov PhD
alzheimersnewstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MassAITC project was recently launched to focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve in-home care for older adults and others with Alzheimer’s disease, with the help of a five-year, $20-million grant from the National Institute on Aging, a part of the National Institutes of Health. MassAITC, which...

alzheimersnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRepublic

How AI and NLP are helping healthcare call centers to be more efficient

AI has the potential to help healthcare call centers—and it couldn't come at a better time. Callers are frustrated and needing help more than ever, so this solution could make a big difference. Thirteen percent of calls in the healthcare industry are disconnected before the caller is routed to an...
TECHNOLOGY
Silicon Republic

How software can be used to improve the home care industry

CareLineLive’s Dec Norton discusses how management software tools can be used to improve the lives of home care workers and their patients. Beyond the world of 3D printing and cutting-edge medical research, the front line of healthcare can also be improved with automation and software systems. Dec Norton is director...
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
WTNH

Doctor discusses developments and innovations to help improve the quality of orthopedic care

(WTNH) – Recently, there have been many developments and innovations helping to improve the quality of orthopedic health care. To talk about the new advancements in orthopedics is Dr. Jordan Gruskay, a specialist in sports medicine and joint preservation surgery with Connecticut Orthopedics. For more information, call 1-855-HHC-HERE to sign up for Dr. Gruskay’s webinar […]
HEALTH SERVICES
HIT Consultant

Rad AI Nabs $25M to Automate Radiology Impressions, Save Time, Reduce Burnout, Improve Patient Care

– Rad AI, a Berkely, CA-based radiologist-led AI company, today announced $25M in Series A funding led by ARTIS Ventures with participation by several existing investors, including OCV Partners, Kickstart Fund, and Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI-focused fund). – Rad AI Omni automatically generates a customized impression from the findings and...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Home Care#Massachusetts Ai#Umass Amherst#Americans#Women S Hospital#Brandeis University#Northeastern University
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computer Science
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

Losartan High Blood Pressure Medication Now Recalled

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling all lots of its prescription losartan tablets, in 50 mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4′-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1′-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit. Long-term exposure to the impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy