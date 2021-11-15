ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Flint Collective illuminates New York storefronts to form outdoor street installation

By Alice Finney
Dezeen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt and design collective Flint Collective used neon lights to transform eight empty storefronts in New York for the Open installation, which is shortlisted in the architectural lighting design category of Dezeen Awards 2021. Named Open, the temporary project was a creative response to the coronavirus pandemic. It was...

www.dezeen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Developer Hirschfeld donates art collection to New-York Historical Society

Developer Elie Hirschfeld owned so much art that he once had a Mark Rothko face-down on the floor. Now the painting has a new home — as do about 130 other works. The president of Hirschfeld Properties and his wife, Sarah, said he spent more than three decades collecting everything from Keith Haring to Edward Hopper, Marc Chagal and Andy Warhol. These days, the art has left their apartment at 817 Fifth Avenue and taken up permanent residence at the New-York Historical Society as Scenes of New York City: The Elie and Sarah Hirschfeld Collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyit.edu

Woodlands Art Collection Debuts on New York City Campus

Pictured: The work of Emilie Brzezinski graced the debut of the Woodlands Art Collection within the new Nada Marie Anid, Ph.D. Art Gallery and Student Lounge on the first floor of 1855 Broadway. On November 8, New York Tech celebrated the launch of its Woodlands Art Collection with the inaugural...
OLD WESTBURY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Curbed

Perfecting the New York Street

This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. When automobiles first appeared on the streets of New York, quickly and decisively transforming the city into an early center of car culture, those streets bent to their needs. Sidewalks were narrowed to add lanes of traffic. Crossing the street, once an improvised sport of dodge-the-wagon played anywhere, was confined to corners and governed by lights. In the 1950s, the city converted miles of curbside into free overnight storage space for private vehicles. The result was that virtually every street and avenue became a river of moving steel, flanked by banks of immobile steel. We need to adapt again, this time to the long-obvious reality that cars are too plentiful, too big, too polluting, and too murderous to stampede a crowded city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
loc.gov

Pandemic Folk Architecture: Outdoor Dining Sheds and Urban Creativity on the Sidewalks of New York

The following is a guest post by AFC Senior Folklife Specialist Nancy Groce. Adaptation. New Yorkers are nothing if not adaptable – and creative. Both traits are essential for surviving and flourishing in one of the world’s busiest and most complex cities. The Covid-19 pandemic has only added to the challenges and complexity of New York City life. Much has and will be written on how New Yorkers are responding to the pandemic, but in this blog, I want to draw attention to one facet of New York’s response that has attracted my attention as a folklorist: the sudden appearance and flowering of thousands of increasingly elaborate outdoor dining sheds that are being constructed throughout the five boroughs by New York restaurateurs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
visitphilly.com

Love + Grit Storefronts Project Transforms Empty Spaces Into Art Installations

Campaign Showcases Black- & Brown-owned Businesses & Elevates QBIPOC Artists. Today VISIT PHILADELPHIA® announced the launch of the Love + Grit Storefronts Project, an extension of its popular Love + Grit podcast, aimed at reinvigorating and beautifying the city’s empty storefronts by transforming them into art installations. The citywide exhibition features original creations by 12 QBIPOC (queer, Black, Indigenous, people of color) artists that highlight 24 Black- and Brown-owned businesses adversely affected by COVID-19 and gives fans of the art a chance to win nearly $2,000 in prizes from these vital businesses.
DESIGN
thatssotampa.com

Illuminated art installations announced for Water Street Tampa

A glowing green art installation by renowned artist Jim Campbell is set to light up Water Street. The installation, Three Arcs, will bring an entirely new piece of public art to one of the most burgeoning districts in Tampa. This will be in addition to a brand new light display set to shine by the Marriott Hotel in Water Street.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Flint Collective Nyc#Covid
Dezeen

BAAO adds playful elements to a Brooklyn daycare centre

Curved apertures, blue tones and a constellation of pendant lights feature in a kindergarten in New York City designed by architectural studio BAAO. The City Kids Educational Center is located in a mixed-use building in the waterfront neighbourhood of Williamsburg. The facility is available to children aged two to 12.
BROOKLYN, NY
Dezeen

Dancing Leaves lighting installation by ​​Luděk Hroch for Lasvit

Dezeen Showroom: glass specialist ​​Luděk Hroch has created a lighting installation for Czech brand Lasvit that is designed to capture the look of leaves dancing in the wind. The conception of Dancing Leaves came about as part of a project for the Peninsula Paris Hotel in 2014, which saw Hroch...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
Dezeen

"This is to art deco what Las Vegas is to the Eiffel Tower" says commenter

In this week's comments update, readers are debating whether CetraRuddy's skyscraper in New York is art deco or not and other top stories. Architecture studio CetraRuddy has created a skyscraper informed by New York's Rockefeller Center with a chevron-patterned facade that pays homage to the surrounding art deco buildings. It...
VISUAL ART
Dezeen

The Plywood Protection Project creates public sculptures from repurposed plywood

Plywood salvaged from windows boarded up during the Covid-19 lockdown was used to create a series of artworks across New York City in this project by Worthless Studios. The idea for the Plywood Protection Project, which is shortlisted in the installation design category of Dezeen Awards 2021, came to Worthless Studios founder Neil Hamamoto while he was driving around the deserted streets of Lower Manhattan in the summer of 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

The biker’s guide to not dying on New York City streets

Ditch the Peloton. And think twice about taking your first spin class, as this 23-year-old who developed life-threatening rhabdo learned. The best way to ride in the Big Apple is on the real thing. Cyclists in the city enjoy faster commutes — just 35 minutes — and breathtaking views while zipping across the many historic bridges.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eturbonews.com

World’s best cities for street art – from New York City to Paris

Street art has become increasingly popular, and today an accepted part of urban life in the 21st century by many. Venice takes the top spot, as the best overall city for art and culture in the world. The city is also home to the most artistic monuments and statues, and has more architecturally significant buildings per million people than any other city.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Divorcing New York couple’s art collection raises nearly $700m in record-breaking auction

A rich New York couple’s art hoard has become the most valuable auction in the entire history of Sotheby’s after a divorce court ordered the pair to sell it off.Real estate tycoon Harry Macklowe and his art curator wife Linda amassed 65 valuable works by artists including Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, Mark Rothko and Jackson Pollock in their 57 years of marriage.But after splitting up in 2016 and fighting a bitter 14-week divorce trial, they were told by a judge to liquidate their "internationally renowned collection" and divide the profits.On Monday Sotheby’s said the Macklowe collection had raised $676m (£503m)...
ENTERTAINMENT
Dezeen

Atelier Luma uses salt crystals to create glass-like cladding material

Material designers Henna Burney and Kalijn Sibbel of Atelier Luma have used ancient salt marshes in southern France to create thousands of glass-like panels and installed them as cladding inside Frank Gehry's Arles tower. Over 4,000 of the panels, which are all made from salt crystals, line the lift lobbies...
DESIGN
Dezeen

Place lounge seating by Ross Gardam via Twentieth

Dezeen Showroom: Australian designer Ross Gardam has created the easily reconfigurable Place lounge seating system, which is available via contemporary design gallery Twentieth. Place is based around modules with a simple connecting system that allows them to be dropped into place and zipped together. It can be used to create...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy