Litecoin price analysis is bearish today. Next resistance is found at $210. The price of Litecoin has dropped over the past 24 hours, which indicates that the market is bearish. As a result, LTC/USD hasn’t yet discovered its bottom, implying that more loss is likely. First support comes in at $210, which is the next major landmark below the current price. We may continue to see Litecoin lose more of its value over the next few days if this holds.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO