Bryan Harsin discusses Bo Nix' ankle surgery, praises his toughness

AUBURN, Alabama — No matter the physicality, win or loss, Bo Nix emerged from 33 straight starts in an Auburn uniform ready for the next. He’d dealt with some dings and setbacks, most recently against Georgia State and even last year in the bowl game against Northwestern, when he missed a series after an injury. But it was impossible to keep him off the field; Nix’s toughness and perseverance has, over the course of nearly three seasons as the starting quarterback, become a touchstone for Auburn’s offense to rally behind. As many said Sunday evening, Nix would probably give his all for Auburn on a pair of broken legs if the team doctors let him.

AUBURN, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO