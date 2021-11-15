ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Order Ugly Christmas Sweater Crocs

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrocs has unleashed a new line of “ugly” Christmas sweater clogs. There...

www.wfxb.com

99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Crocs Fans: Ugly Sweater Crocs Are Coming This Holiday Season

Crocs just announced a new clog that would work perfectly for your upcoming Ugly Sweater Christmas Party. Anyone who knows me knows that I LOVE wearing my Crocs. I always tell people that they are an all-purpose shoe. You can wear them fishing or to the store. Flip the strap back into four-wheel drive and wear them while you mow grass or go hiking. Heck, I have been known to wear them to work a few times. The point is, they are the most comfortable shoes that I own. Regardless of the stigma they have of being ugly, at this point in my life, it's more about comfort than anything else.
The 25 Most Popular Christmas Gifts You Can Buy Your Friends and Family in 2021

Everyone has a different holiday gifting strategy. While some people prefer to take the road less traveled with very unique gifts they've never seen before, there's also something to be said for gifting hot-tickets items, perennial favorites and classic gifts that everyone is sure to love. To help you shop this year's biggest trends (like wellness gifts, delicate jewelry, athleisure, squishy toys and work-from-home essentials) and gift with confidence, we've put together a list of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2021 that Good Housekeeping readers and Amazon shoppers are stocking up on.
Tinsel! LED Lights! Bells! 15 Ugly (Yet Charming!) Christmas Sweaters You Can Buy at Walmart

It's an unspoken rule that everyone should own at least one so-called "ugly Christmas sweater." You know, the ones that are decked out in clashing patterns and dubious details like tinsel, bells, and, on occasion, literal LED lights. While the goal is never actually to look *bad* while wearing one, the point is to look as festive as possible, even if your look borders on straight-up wild.
Win an Orbit Gum Ugly Sweater for the Holidays

It is holiday party season, which means you'll be searching your closet for something festive to wear to all the events you're invited to. Even if you aren't going to be attending an ugly sweater party, getting your hands on one ensures that you'll be the center of attention no matter what the theme is. And Orbit Gum is allowing you to win one such special sweater for free. Outfitted with its very own gum dispenser, the Smooching Sweater is guaranteed to be a showstopper.
White Castle Has an Ugly Holiday Sweater, Too

White Castle, an iconic institution that celebrated its 100th birthday this year, is bringing in the holiday season with an eccentric collection of gifts for the super fans in your life. The White Castle 2021 Holiday Gift Guide includes 10 items that you can purchase from the company's House of Crave website and through exclusive brand partnerships at DGK, Dumbgood, and PSD.
This Is the Ugly Sweater for The Corona Beer Lovers In Your Life

It is that time of year when ugly sweaters are in high demand. And unlike nearly everything else in this country, there is supply to match it. There's an ugly sweater now for every kind of fan and celebrator out there. Corona is offering a full line of festive gifts with its Feliz Navidad holiday collection, including one very ugly and festive sweater.
Get this 3D turkey ugly sweater in time for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and if you don’t have an outfit yet for your annual Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family, then you can’t go wrong with this adorable 3D turkey ugly sweater, exclusively available at FUN.com. A traditional Thanksgiving meal typically includes mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans,...
These 12 Aldi finds are perfect for Thanksgiving and the holidays

Aldi has so many great finds year-round but November is one of their best months to score all the stuff you need to get ready for holiday entertaining on the cheap. Just as we're saying goodbye to another Halloween, Aldi gave TODAY Food a look at their November offerings to usher in the holiday season which include some seriously yummy desserts, fun kits to do with the kids and of course some beverages for the adults that will surprise and delight.
This year’s ‘worst’ ugly holiday sweaters on Amazon

When it comes to holiday sweaters, the uglier, the better. Sometimes, that’ll mean embracing cheesy puns, gaudy patterns, outrageous prints or even all of the above. To help you shine (perhaps literally) at your next holiday party, we’ve gathered up some of the best (or worst?) ugly holiday sweaters Amazon has to offer!
15 Christmas door wreaths for a dazzling display

Nothing feels more festive than Christmas door wreaths. From pre-lit artificial wreaths you can reuse every year, to fresh foliage wreaths, there are heaps of beautiful styles to help you create a dazzling display. While wreaths are predominately placed on doors over the holidays, they can also be used inside the home as table centrepieces or placed above the fireplace.
Tips For Planning a Successful Ugly Sweater Party

‘Tis the season of the horrendous yet so entertaining ugly sweater parties! These elusive garments are the main focus of one of the best reasons to put together a work event. Here are some cost-effective tips for planning a successful ugly sweater party that don’t require too much work. Send...
Yes, you can adopt Fiona the hippo this Christmas

Cincinnati's heartthrob Fiona is up for adoption -- sort of. The Cincinnati Zoo has an amazing program called ADOPT, or Animals Depend on People Too. The program allows anyone to “adopt” a zoo animal. A small donation pays for food, toys and fun enrichment items for an animal of your...
National Ugly Sweater Day Is Dec. 17, Ready Your Monstrosities!

National Ugly Sweater Day 2021 takes place on December 17 this year. The crazy-for-no-good-reason holiday is all about having fun. An Lord knows we all need something to laugh about. So, some wonderful souls came up with an ugly sweater tradition that deserved its own calendar day. Thus, Ugly Sweater Day was born and is celebrated every December of the 3rd Friday. It's time to rock your butt-ugly Christmas attire! The whole idea is to break every fashion rule you can and most of all have fun.
