ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

If You’ve Said Any of These Phrases…You’re Officially Old

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kids on reddit recently got into a discussion about things you say that officially mean you’re old....

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buzzfeed

Here Are 14 Of The Most Haunting Real-Life Facts You've Ever Heard

Newborns were operated on without anesthesia because it was believed that they didn't feel pain... We recently came across a Reddit thread where user u/Vacancier1807 asked people to share some VERY creepy facts and, in the spirit of Halloween, we've decided to share some of them with you... 1. "If...
HEALTH
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
higherperspectives.com

Man Buys Stranger's Groceries When Overhearing Her Tell Her Daughter They Can't Afford To Eat That Night

A man has recently been getting attention online for his inspiring act. One night, while he was minding his own business, he was confronted with a family in need. He had two options. He could have done the same thing everyone else did in the store and let them figure it out for themselves, or he could be their hero that day and help them out within his means.
FOOD & DRINKS
thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phrases#Home Depot
Daily Mail

Mother-of-EIGHT who refuses to buy her children ANY Christmas gifts hits back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting her kids are happier than ever with their frugal holiday (which saves her $700 a year)

A mother-of-eight who refuses to buy her children any Christmas gifts has hit back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting that her family's frugal festivities have made her kids happier than ever, while helping her to save $700 a year. Decluttering coach Angie Wipf, 35, from Alberta, Canada,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “I don’t want anyone in the delivery room with me except doctors and staff”

Dear 95.7 The Beat, hi thank you for taking the time to read my situation. I am about 3 weeks away from giving birth. Here’s my situation… I am very self conscious about my body. I do have body issues that I’ve been struggling with. When I’m intimate with my boyfriend we have to have the lights off, I don’t even dress in front of him. I can count the number of times he’s seen me in the nude since we started dating 3 years ago. He’s a great guy who says he loves me just the way I am, but like I said it’s something I need to work on. Well we recently talked about who will be in the delivery room with me. I know this isn’t going to be a popular answer, but I don’t want anyone besides the doctor and staff in the room. He was clearly upset. Yes I get he’s the dad, but he can come in as soon as the baby is born. I just don’t want him or anyone see me in such a vulnerable situation. I don’t see it as selfish because I am the one who’s going to be doing all the work and I need my surroundings to be as comfortable as possible. He keeps insisting he should be there to give me comfort. I absolutely love him, but I know myself and my comfort level is having the least number of people in the delivery room with me. He’s been sentimental ever since we had this talk. I don’t know how to not hurt his feelings, but I am set on my decision. Am I in the wrong? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
InspireMore

‘Instead of packing the car for a fun weekend with grandma, we came here, to the cemetery.’: Woman loses mom, says we should ‘let grandparents spoil our kids while they can’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Today my children visited their grandmother, or as we call her Memeré (French for Grandma). It wasn’t like most visits with a grandparent. This one was at...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

I dated an older man: strangers stopped us in the street to ask if he was my father

It wasn’t our age difference that prompted the question as much as his snow-white hair. In my early twenties, I became involved in a relationship with an older man. I didn’t mean for it to happen. He was a coworker, and we were both involved with other people at the time we met. However, we struck up a friendship that slowly but surely turned romantic, and we decided to see where we could take things despite all the obstacles we had in our way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy