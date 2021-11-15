Macy’s Parade to Have New Balloons This Year

Did you know that Sesame Street has been in every Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924? Not really, but their track record is pretty close!. We’re pleased to learn that Sesame will be appearing in this year’s Macy’s Parade once again. The Sesame Street float is listed alongside all the other balloons and floats on the Macy’s website, including Baby Yoda, Ronald McDonald, and inflatable candy canes.
Balloon handlers have been practicing for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! The 95th annual event this year will feature 6 never before seen balloons including Grogu aka Baby Yoda, two Pokemon characters, a brand new Ronald McDonald and more…. Each inflatable is 39 to 51 feet tall and takes several handlers to control.
WESTBROOK (WGME) – Mainers are dancing their way to the Big Apple this Thanksgiving. Twenty dancers from Drouin Dance Center of Westbrook will perform in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Drouin Dance Center says the student dancers, who will be the only participants from Maine, will join other performers...
For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a must-watch event for millions of people. In years past, more than 3 million people have come into New York to view the parade. The floats, the music, the pageantry. It’s an amazing spectacle. Picture huge balloons, thousands of dancers, bands from all over the country, clowns, and much more.
With Thanksgiving just 15 days away be sure to mark your calendar and set a reminder because the ultimate holiday tradition is on its way as this year marks the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- When the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 25, in New York City, over 100 jump rope athletes, representing 33 teams and 25 states, will travel the 2.65-mile route -- jumping the entire time. They will end with a one-minute choreographed performance at...
The 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York city has new additions to the inflatable lineup this year. New Balloons For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In New York. The 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York city has new additions to the inflatable lineup this year.
It’s a sunny, windy Saturday in New York City, less than two weeks before Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off in upper Manhattan. But I’m not on the parade route for the nationally televised event; instead, I’m deep in Queens to witness a test run for some of the parade’s balloons, including the inaugural run of an entirely new balloon inspired by Funko Pop!’s take on Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda from Disney+’s The Mandalorian.
Nothing says Thanksgiving tradition like Macy's parade of giant balloons. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City has become a major part of the holiday, with family’s across the country tuning in to watch every year. While new balloons and attractions are consistently added to, or retired from the parade, some characters have become familiar mainstays.
MARTINS FERRY — Two local cheerleaders will join the performers in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 25. Ashley Soos of Buckeye Local High School and Victoria Walsh ofThe Linsly School in Wheeling have received their uniforms and scripts and are eagerly preparing. “They sent an audition tape last...
After a two-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning. This weekend there was a private event to test some of the balloons, called BalloonFest, showcasing one of the newest balloons - Grogu or “baby Yoda” from The Mandalorian. “It's sort of the culmination...
MOONACHIE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Macy’s is gearing up for the return of the Thanksgiving Day Parade. CBS2’s Christina Fan got a sneak peek at some of the floats on Tuesday. The six new floats were constructed at the Macy’s parade studio in Moonachie, New Jersey. “We are always pushing the...
It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Nearly two dozen young women are heading to New York, where they'll get to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. They joined Good Day to talk about their plans and show their moves.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - While most of us will be gobbling down anything within reach this Thanksgiving, some local teens will be working off the calories in front of millions of people. Seventeen members of the All Saints Dance Ensemble will be performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. "I...
I’m a passive observer of broadway. I grew up listening to my mom’s playlists on her pink knock-off iPod device, and thus have known the words to “Opening: I Hope I Get It” from “A Chorus Line” and “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked” before I started the third grade. Yet, there...
FAIRFIELD — Millions of viewers will get to experience the work of Sacred Heart University Community Theatre’s new director this Thanksgiving. Fairfield native Matt Oestreicher, has not only worked with a number of famous musicians, but he also recorded all of the music for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “I’ve...
Next Thursday, people across the country will tune in to watch the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade from New York City. Marching along the streets of the Big Apple will be members of Union's Renegade Regiment!. The band director Charles Pisarra and Seniors Destiny Reyes and Kyler Crissinger joined News...
A beloved holiday tradition returns to the streets of New York City this year, as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrates its 95th year of pre-turkey entertainment. And as always, country music is sending some of its best and brightest. Full of massive balloons, eye-popping floats and performers from all...
