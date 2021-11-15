Macy’s Parade to Have New Balloons This Year

Did you know that Sesame Street has been in every Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924? Not really, but their track record is pretty close!. We’re pleased to learn that Sesame will be appearing in this year’s Macy’s Parade once again. The Sesame Street float is listed alongside all the other balloons and floats on the Macy’s website, including Baby Yoda, Ronald McDonald, and inflatable candy canes.

FESTIVAL ・ 9 DAYS AGO