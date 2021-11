After signing a multi-year deal with the Detroit Tigers, pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez said goodbye to the Boston Red Sox. The MLB Hot Stove is simmering this week, with the news of Noah Syndergaard agreeing to a deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. But the first huge move of the offseason was pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez signing a massive five-year, $77 million contract with the Detroit Tigers on Monday. That meant after seven seasons, Rodriguez’s time with the Boston Red Sox had reached its end.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO