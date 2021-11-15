Scottish whisky innovation creates gasoline alternative

Modern drug development, production, and supply is rarely a solo effort. Most companies outsource at least part of the process to a third party. Some smaller “virtual” firms rely on partners for everything from discovery through distribution. Increasingly, this collaborative approach is resulting in the formation of innovation ecosystems (IEs), says Alberto Bettanti, MD, PhD, professor, department of mechanical, energy, logistics engineering, and engineering management (DIME), University of Genoa, Italy.
Comments / 0