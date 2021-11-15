Browns Troy Hill out of hospital, returning to Cleveland with a neck sprain

CLEVELAND, OHIO — Well hello fellow Cleveland Browns fan, and welcome back. We're thrilled to have you here with us, as the Browns once again go to work within the division, heading to the southern portion of Ohio to take on the rival Cincinnati Bengals in the Battle Of Ohio. The second AFC North game of the season for Cleveland, it has taken on critical importance following the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week at First Energy Stadium, and the ensuing drama from the Odell Beckham Jr situation has amped it up even more. Players and analysts alike are openly referring to it as a must win game.

