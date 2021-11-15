ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Troy Hill out of hospital, returning to Cleveland with a neck sprain

By Fred Greetham
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the scary play by the Cleveland Browns in their 45-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, there was a scary moment with cornerback Troy Hill on Sunday. Hill tried to tackle on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on...

247sports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield sends message to Odell Beckham following release

There don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., at least on Mayfield’s end. Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” and wished the wide receiver well following Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. That game marked the Cleveland Browns’ first game since Beckham’s upcoming release was confirmed.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
NESN

Troy Hill Injury: Bill Belichick Offers Well Wishes To Injured Browns Corner

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opened his postgame press conference Sunday with words for injured Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill. Hill suffered a scary neck injury and was forced to leave on a stretcher at the end of the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Browns while attempting to make a tackle on Jakobi Meyers’ first career receiving touchdown.
NFL
Bay News 9

Cleveland Browns release WR Odell Beckham Jr.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are letting Odell Beckham Jr. go after a week filled of drama surrounding the wide receiver, the team confirmed Friday. Beckham has been excused from practice since Tuesday. The tension began with a video his father posted on social media, highlighting plays where quarterback Baker...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns communication is a major issue

The Cleveland Browns seem to have a problem communicating with one another and continue to use the media to get their point across. There’s a real problem in Berea – and it’s not just the recent loss for the Cleveland Browns. While their 45-7 defeat at the hands of the...
NFL
neosportsinsiders.com

Best Games of the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have created legends throughout their history. Their success story started from their reign in the All-America Football Conference (AAFC) in 1946-1949 to their NFL dominance of the 1950s. The team has even continued to shine in the recent seasons. More than that, this team has the most...
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: The OBR Staff Predicts The Bengals Game

CLEVELAND, OHIO — Well hello fellow Cleveland Browns fan, and welcome back. We're thrilled to have you here with us, as the Browns once again go to work within the division, heading to the southern portion of Ohio to take on the rival Cincinnati Bengals in the Battle Of Ohio. The second AFC North game of the season for Cleveland, it has taken on critical importance following the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week at First Energy Stadium, and the ensuing drama from the Odell Beckham Jr situation has amped it up even more. Players and analysts alike are openly referring to it as a must win game.
NFL
On3.com

Myles Garrett calls out Cleveland Browns staff after loss

After the Cleveland Browns disappointing 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett held nothing back when speaking on the staff. Frustrated with the offense and defense, the NFL sack leader called out the coaches for their failure to make in-game adjustments. “We’ve got to go...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton out Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will be shorthanded at the running back position on Sunday against the Patriots due to COVID-19 plus an injury. The Cleveland Browns will be without four of the teams running backs this weekend as they set to travel to New England to take on the Patriots. On...
NFL
Yardbarker

Patriots Enemy Profile: Cleveland Browns

The New England Patriots come into this Sunday red hot riding a three-game winning streak. Will it continue against the Browns?. Last week’s performance in Carolina showed that this team could compete for a playoff spot come January. Defensively, the Patriots have found their identity. Offensively, inconsistency would be the right word to describe this group. Mac Jones, for the last two weeks, has struggled with deep throws downfield. He is at the point of his rookie year where throws like that need to be completed. This week is another ‘must-win for the Patriots if they want to make a playoff run. Gillette Stadium will be loud and ready for a key AFC clash this Sunday.
NFL
