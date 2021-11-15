SPIRIT: Dibble picks up state title

EDITOR'S NOTE: The word cheer was added to make the story more clear.

An area team picked up a state title.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s Game Day state cheer competition took place at Moore High School last week. Multiple teams from the area competed, and one team finished first in its class.

After advancing past the regional competition in Class 2A, Dibble also made its way past the preliminary round at the state competition. And Dibble took advantage of getting to the final round.

Dibble ended up winning the Class 2A state title in the final round. Dibble finished with a final score of 261.4 and edged out second-place Haworth’s final score of 261.2.

Other results

Tuttle finished second in Class 5A. Tuttle finished with a final score of 269.2, and Bishop McGuinness won the state title.

Bridge Creek also earned a runner-up finish at the state competition. Bridge Creek finished the Class 4A competition with a final score of 268.6, finishing behind state champion Crossings Christian.