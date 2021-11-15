ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

SPIRIT: Dibble picks up state title

By Austin Litterell
Express-Star
Express-Star
 3 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: The word cheer was added to make the story more clear.

An area team picked up a state title.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s Game Day state cheer competition took place at Moore High School last week. Multiple teams from the area competed, and one team finished first in its class.

After advancing past the regional competition in Class 2A, Dibble also made its way past the preliminary round at the state competition. And Dibble took advantage of getting to the final round.

Dibble ended up winning the Class 2A state title in the final round. Dibble finished with a final score of 261.4 and edged out second-place Haworth’s final score of 261.2.

Other results

Tuttle finished second in Class 5A. Tuttle finished with a final score of 269.2, and Bishop McGuinness won the state title.

Bridge Creek also earned a runner-up finish at the state competition. Bridge Creek finished the Class 4A competition with a final score of 268.6, finishing behind state champion Crossings Christian.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA authorizes Pfizer and Moderna boosters for all adults

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's Covid-19 boosters for all adults, a move that will make boosters available to everyone ages 18 and up. Pfizer requested authorization last week, citing results from a Phase 3 clinical trial with more than 10,000 participants that found that...
INDUSTRY
The Hill

Biden to receive annual physical on Friday

President Biden will visit Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday morning to receive his annual physical, the White House said. "Later this morning, the President will travel to Walter Reed Medical Center for his routine annual physical. We will provide more details after he arrives at Walter Reed," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a brief statement to reporters early Friday morning.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Dibble, OK
City
Tuttle, OK
City
Haworth, OK
Moore, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
Moore, OK
Sports
City
Moore, OK
The Hill

Trump throws support behind Gosar after censure vote

Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moore High School#Crossings Christian
Express-Star

Express-Star

Chickasha, OK
552
Followers
48
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Express-Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy