Mississippi State's Rocket Watts 'fully cleared to hoop'

Rocket Watts, left, spent his first two seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Mississippi State. AP | File

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State looks to be gaining a key piece when it welcomes Detroit Mercy to Humphrey Coliseum on Wednesday.

Head coach Ben Howland said following MSU's season-opening win Nov. 10 against North Alabama he anticipated guard Rocket Watts returning for Wednesday's game following an offseason hip surgery.

Watts tweeted Monday he is "fully cleared to hoop."

Watts joins Mississippi State after spending his previous two seasons at Michigan State. He was one of four key transfers Mississippi State brought in this season – joining North Carolina's Garrison Brooks, Memphis' D.J. Jeffries and North Carolina State's Shakeel Moore.

Watts averaged nearly eight points per game last season after scoring nine points per game in his freshman campaign.

Mississippi State went 2-0 to open the season without Watts, defeating North Alabama 75-49 and Montana 86-49.

Following MSU's matchup with Detroit Mercy, the team will play host to Morehead State on Sunday before heading to the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.