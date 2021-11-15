ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi State's Rocket Watts 'fully cleared to hoop'

By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljGa3_0cxRZTJD00
Rocket Watts, left, spent his first two seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Mississippi State. AP | File

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State looks to be gaining a key piece when it welcomes Detroit Mercy to Humphrey Coliseum on Wednesday.

Head coach Ben Howland said following MSU's season-opening win Nov. 10 against North Alabama he anticipated guard Rocket Watts returning for Wednesday's game following an offseason hip surgery.

Watts tweeted Monday he is "fully cleared to hoop."

Watts joins Mississippi State after spending his previous two seasons at Michigan State. He was one of four key transfers Mississippi State brought in this season – joining North Carolina's Garrison Brooks, Memphis' D.J. Jeffries and North Carolina State's Shakeel Moore.

Watts averaged nearly eight points per game last season after scoring nine points per game in his freshman campaign.

Mississippi State went 2-0 to open the season without Watts, defeating North Alabama 75-49 and Montana 86-49.

Following MSU's matchup with Detroit Mercy, the team will play host to Morehead State on Sunday before heading to the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Basketball
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Basketball
State
Montana State
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Reuters

Market in China's Wuhan likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak - scientist

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rocket Watts
Person
Ben Howland
Person
Garrison Brooks
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts: LIVE UPDATES

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial for killing two men and wounding a third with a rifle during a turbulent night of protests that erupted in Kenosha. Judge Bruce Schroeder granted one juror’s request Thursday to take copies of the instructions home with them and noted that the 36 pages are complicated.
KENOSHA, WI
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why did Modi repeal India farm laws after a year?

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise announcement Friday that he will withdraw agriculture laws that triggered a year of farmer protests, in what is seen as a major climbdown by his government. The nationwide demonstrations were the biggest challenge faced to date by his government. Experts say elections could be a major reason behind the sudden decision.
AGRICULTURE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
8K+
Followers
312
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy