WATCH LIVE: Biden signs bipartisan infrastructure bill

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

P resident Joe Biden is set to hold a signing ceremony Monday for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes increased funding for roads, bridges, broadband expansion, green energy initiatives, water projects, and more.

Both Democrats and Republicans involved in crafting the infrastructure bill will attend the ceremony.

The bill passed the Senate back in August but was delayed in the House as Democrats initially planned on using the bill as leverage to pass a social spending bill. Following Democratic losses in Virginia, party leaders in the House decided to vote on the bill on Nov. 5 despite the other bill remaining in limbo.

The bill passed the Senate 69-30 and the House 228-206.

Thirteen House Republicans voted for the bill, with many facing backlash from their party. Six Democrats in the House voted against it, demanding it advance alongside the social spending bill. In the Senate, all Democrats and 19 Republicans supported it, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell .

