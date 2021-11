PIERSON — Competing in the all-rural Class 1A for the first time in five years, Taylor is right back among its volleyball elite. Brittany Cowart tied for the match-high with 16 kills and the Wildcats (22-3) eliminated defending state runner-up Newberry in straight sets Saturday afternoon, booking a date with either Bell or Dixie County next weekend in the Final Four.

PIERSON, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO