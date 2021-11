Advanced Markets Group has hired Jack Saidy as its new Partnership and Retention Sales Director of the Middle East. Finance Magnates recently became aware through LinkedIn.com that Jack Saidy, an executive with almost ten years in fintech/forex, has been appointed by Advanced Markets Group, a wholesale provider of liquidity, technology and credit solutions to brokers offering FX, metals, energies and CFD trading, to the position of Partnership and Retention Sales Director of the Middle East, effective November 2021.

