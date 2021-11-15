ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to First Single from Beth Hart’s Led Zeppelin Tribute LP

By Jen Austin
 4 days ago
Beth Hart will channel the voice of Robert Plant on A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, out Feb. 25 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. You can hear the first single from the record, a cover of "Good Times Bad Times," below. The L.A.-based singer-songwriter says Led Zeppelin has had a big...

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

