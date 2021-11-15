Disney Melee Mania is coming to Apple Arcade in December

Boba Fett is officially headed to Fortnite on December 24 at 7 p.m. ET. Epic Games will add the famed bounty hunter to its gameplay ahead of The Book of Boba Fett‘s debut on Disney+ on December 29. The gaming company has not disclosed many details about the partnership; however, based on the teaser art Epic shared to Twitter, Fett’s partner Fennec Shand will also become available in the game. Given Epic’s previous Fortnite crossovers, it’s safe to assume that skins for both characters will become available for players to purchase.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO