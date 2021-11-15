ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Melee Mania is coming to Apple Arcade in December

By Oliver Haslam
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has announced Disney Melee Mania, a new game for Apple Arcade. The new game will feature Disney and Pixar characters and be exclusive to Apple Arcade when it arrives in December. Apple and Disney have announced Disney...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Arcade#Melee#Disney Melee Mania#Mighty Bear Games
