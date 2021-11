Week 10 of the 2021 features only one game between top-25 opponents. That doesn't mean it's still not setting up to be a really fun weekend of football. The only game this week between ranked opponents comes from the SEC, where No. 13 Auburn travels to take on No. 14 Texas A&M in a pivotal SEC West game. A win for the Tigers would almost certainly guarantee the Tigers' battle with No. 3 Alabama to end the regular season determines the division champion. The Aggies are fifth in the division with two losses already — but a victory over Alabama keeps them within striking distance of Atlanta. That starts with a win over Auburn.

