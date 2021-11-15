Scottish whisky innovation creates gasoline alternative

IT’S A FACT. GPS and its brethren global (and regional) navigation satellite systems are susceptible to outages caused by both natural and engineered events. Several reports issued in the past couple of decades have documented the vulnerability of GNSS. Twenty years ago this past August, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s John A. Volpe National Transportation Systems Center issued a report, commonly referred to as the Volpe Report, in which they found that “GPS service is susceptible to unintentional disruptions from ionospheric effects, blockage from buildings, and interference from narrow and wideband sources.” Although not explicitly mentioned in the report, besides emissions from communications systems, wideband interference can come from solar radio noise storms overpowering GPS signals. The report also highlighted that the “GPS signal is subject to degradation and loss through attacks by hostile interests. Potential attacks cover the range from jamming and spoofing of GPS signals to disruption of GPS ground stations and satellites.”

