Apparel

Get holiday ready with party outfits from VENUS

KTLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more information on VENUS visit their...

ktla.com

In Style

15 Outfits to Wear to Every Holiday Celebration on Your Calendar

This winter, the list of things we're looking forward to is pretty long: finally gathering with close friends and family, munching on good food (and plenty of dessert), and actually getting dressed up in festive holiday outfits. After all, 'tis the season for posh parties and Friendsgiving dinners, and celebrating in style is our specialty.
APPAREL
PopSugar

Shoulder Frills! Velvet Tops! These 5 Party-Ready Outfits Don't Skimp on the Details

The holidays are a time for connecting with friends, visiting family, and — of course — celebrating with parties, big or small. After all, they don't call it the most wonderful time of the year for no reason. As your end-of-the-year calendar fills up, you may be starting to fret about what to wear to your annual Friendsgiving or Secret Santa gift swap. Thankfully, Old Navy has you covered with its party-ready holiday line.
APPAREL
Seattle Times

How to host the ultimate holiday party: Tips from an event-planning pro

When it comes to planning a dazzling holiday event, there are few better people to guide the way than Alysha Janmohamed, sales and events manager at Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi in Bellevue. Although she just joined the team in April 2021, she’s worked in hospitality and operational management for years — and has been a longtime patron of this sky-high hot spot.
BELLEVUE, WA
Cosmopolitan

Celebrity party outfits to inspire your next 'going out out' look

The festive season is fast approaching, which means your diary is likely starting to fill up with end of year celebrations and all-out parties. And since last year's Christmas run-up had verrry little happening on the gathering front, chances are you might've forgotten what you used to wear for such occasions. Fear not though, amigo. To help you out, we've rounded up a handful of first-class celebrity party outfits to inspire your upcoming nights out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#La Unscripted
fox5atlanta.com

Dolly Parton gets ready to ring in the holiday season at Dollywood

There's no place like home for the holidays, especially if that home is owned by country music legend Dolly Parton. And nowhere is the entertainer’s love for Christmas more evident than at Dollywood, which kicks off its annual Smokey Mountain Christmas Festival this weekend.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

This $33 Dress From Amazon Is So Flattering and Luxe, It's My Holiday Party Go-To

I love finding the coolest gadgets and helpers on Amazon, and my endless scrolling on TikTok doesn't help my habit. However, I could never get myself to buy clothes from the megaretailer. I've always been skeptical about the quality and the sizing, especially when it comes to dresses. I'm 5'1" with a bigger chest area. Unfortunately, finding a perfectly fitting and flattering dress is a difficult feat. There's a good reason the "what I ordered online vs. what I got" meme exists. I did not want to get duped and deal with the return process. It wasn't until my best friend, who's always on the hunt for high-quality pieces at a low price point, vouched for it. In fact, she found five flattering dresses from Amazon just this past summer. If TikTok hauls didn't convince me, she did.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWLP 22News

Hosting the perfect holiday party!

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has everything you need to get ready for hosting holiday parties this season. Nothing says holidays quite like a cheeseboard! When creating a board for your holiday get together, you want to make sure you’re including a nice variety of Castello cheeses along with complimenting pairings, like fruit jams, nuts, crackers, curated meats, and dark chocolate for an ultimate tasting experience.
CELEBRATIONS
thezoereport.com

The 2021 Holiday Fashion Campaigns Are Full Of Festive Outfit Inspo

Compared to the last holiday season, you likely have more parties and gatherings to attend this year. Whether you’re having an intimate dinner with colleagues from work or hosting a big bash at your home for New Year’s Eve, you will need at least one festive look to get you through the events. A great way to look for party-ready outfit inspiration is by checking out all the 2021 holiday fashion campaigns. (They will inspire you to change out of your sweats asap.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thespruce.com

These 12 West Elm Products Will Make Getting Ready For the Holidays a Breeze

‘Tis the season to be jolly – and to deck the halls, bake the cookies, host your family, and cheers to a new year. Exhausted even thinking about it? The holidays can be a whirlwind of get-togethers and to-dos, but don’t let decorating overwhelm you. With just a few festive decor items, your home can be transformed into an intimate, effortless holiday haven.
SHOPPING
In Style

21 Holiday Sweaters That Will Transform Your Jeans Into a Whole Festive Outfit

Holiday celebrations are upon us, and while you might dream of getting dressed up in some sort of fancy, sequined dress, ultimately, when the day rolls around, we have just one outfit requirement: comfortability. It is indeed key for those casual, at-home gatherings, where we're catching up with loved ones and enjoying a good meal, and more often than not, our go-to solution is a trusty pair of jeans and a holiday sweater.
APPAREL
marthastewart.com

Get Ready for the Holiday Season by Stocking Up on Festive Bakeware During Sur La Table's Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. and Cinnamon-Sugar Ragamuffins right now or thinking about the delicious Thanksgiving pies or dozens of Christmas cookies you'll prepare in a few short weeks, there's nothing quite like baking to get you in the holiday spirit. To ensure you're prepared, Sur La Table is helping baking aficionados stock up on essentials with their Friends and Family sale. The discounted items include pieces, such as the Nordic Ware Woodland Cakelet Pan ($40, surlatable.com), that feature details reminiscent of harvest. As you countdown to Christmas, you'll also want to snag the Sur La Table Ultimate Holiday Cookie Cutter Set ($29.95, surlatable.com). Complete with 12 different holiday-themed designs, like an ornament and snowflake, you'll be able to make and set out tasty cookies for get-togethers with family and friends—and Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. As part of this sale promotion, you can get 20 percent off your entire order with the code "FRIENDS21" at checkout, too. Here, find our favorite essentials to shop right now.
SHOPPING
erienewsnow.com

Fenton History Center Getting Ready For Holiday Season

JAMESTOWN – A local history center is getting ready to spread some Holiday cheer. Fenton History Center is hosting a “Christmas Market” throughout the mansion on Saturday November 13th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. As Curator Victoria Parker explains, the historical institution originally introduced this event to the community...
LIFESTYLE
Us Weekly

Get Ready for the Holidays With LifeToGo’s Gift Guides

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. With the holidays right around the corner, there’s no time like the present to begin buying presents for your loved ones. ‘Tis the season to show how much you care with thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list. But picking out the perfect present is not a simple task — where’s Santa when you need him? Luckily for Us, LifeToGo created handy gift guides for targeted audiences so you can find exactly what you need.
BEAUTY & FASHION
dailytitan.com

Get ready to cozy up on Thanksgiving with these holiday-themed movies

Finding the right movie to watch after a long day of feasting on Thanksgiving is not always easy. While there are many options available, it is important to know some of the best Thanksgiving movies to watch on turkey day. “A Family Thanksgiving” (2010) “A Family Thanksgiving,” directed by Neill...
MOVIES
Emily Henderson

A Hosting Checklist To Get You All Ready For The Holidays

Emily wrote this post a few years ago and we thought that it would be fun to post it again since hopefully, we are safely gathering this year! Plus the checklist and ‘Mad Lib’ we created are fun tools for you to use and enjoy:) Ok now onto the post.
LIFESTYLE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Castle Noel is ready to get you in the holiday spirit

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Castle Noel is in the holiday spirit every day of the year, but come November creator Mark Klaus really ramps things up. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the popular indoor Christmas fantasy attraction to see what guests can expect this holiday season. To learn more about Castle Noel click here.
MEDINA, OH
PopSugar

Timeless and Festive Outfits For This Year’s Holiday Photos

A fairisle sweater is the most adorable way to dress up your little one this holiday season. This jacquard-knit sweater ($40) will work for your little girl or boy and the traditional print is a more classic approach so you'll be able to pass this one on or your little one can wear it again the next year!
APPAREL
HuffingtonPost

Get Ready For The Holidays Early With These Cool Gift Wrap Options

Whether you plan on waiting until the last minute to start wrapping gifts this year or you’re already setting time aside to do it next week, you’re going to need some wrapping paper. Before you know it, Christmas Day will be right around the corner. If you don’t feel like venturing out to the store to peruse picked-over options or you want some unique paper to make sure your loved ones’ gifts stand out under the tree, you’ll likely find what you’re looking for at Amazon. When you’re on the product page and at checkout, you’ll be able to see an estimated delivery date so you can be sure it’ll arrive at your door in time to use.
SHOPPING

