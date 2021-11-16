North Georgia Basketball Showcase schedule for Nov. 26-27 at Cherokee Bluff, Buford City Arena

The fourth-annual North Georgia High School Basketball Showcase is Nov. 26 at Cherokee Bluff High and Nov. 27 with games split between Cherokee Bluff and the Buford City Arena.

From Hall County, Cherokee Bluff’s boys and girls teams, Gainesville’s boys and the Lakeview Academy girls will all be taking part.

Also, Collins Hill’s boys, who are coached by former East Hall coach Joe Dix, and Holy Innocents’ boys, who are coached by Lakeview Academy graduate Mario Mays, will be taking part.

For more information, contact Adrian Penland at apballer3@gmail.com

Schedule

Nov. 26

at Cherokee Bluff High

10 a.m. Wilson Academy boys vs. Union County

12:30 p.m. Rabun County boys vs. Starr’s Mill

2 p.m. Cherokee Bluff girls vs. Union County

3:30 p.m. Jackson County boys vs. Holy Innocents

5 p.m. Hart County girls vs. White County

6:30 p.m. Gainesville boys vs. White County

8 p.m. Hart County boys vs. Habersham Central

Nov. 27

at Cherokee Bluff

9:30 a.m. Cherokee Bluff girls vs. Lakeview Academy

11 a.m. Cherokee Bluff boys vs. Lambert

12:30 p.m. Jefferson girls vs. White County

2 p.m. Hart County girls vs. Dawson County

3:30 p.m. White County boys vs. Mountain View

5 p.m. Franklin County boys vs. Jackson County

6:30 p.m. Elbert County boys vs. East Forsyth

8 p.m. Mill Creek boys vs. Starr’s Mill

at Buford City Arena

8 a.m. Newnan boys vs. Duluth

9:30 a.m. North Oconee girls vs. Fannin County

11 a.m. Winder-Barrow boys vs. Mount Pisgah

12:30 p.m. Buford girls vs. Elbert County

2 p.m. Buford boys vs. Hart County

3:30 p.m. Dacula boys vs. Denmark

5 p.m. Jonesboro boys vs. St. Pius X

6:30 p.m. Collins Hill boys vs. Tucker

8 p.m. Archer boys vs. Lanier