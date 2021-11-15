ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Over 70 new backward compatible games are coming to Xbox

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l1VFp_0cxRW3Vl00

Old-school gamers listen up: 76 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games are returning via backward compatibility.

During the Xbox 20th Anniversary celebration, Microsoft announced that a significant update for its backward compatibility program. From first-person shooting classics like FEAR to bizarre curiosities like Otogi: Myth of Demons, Xbox gamers are in for a tidal wave of nostalgia. Best of all, it’s all coming out today!

Here’s a complete list of Xbox backward compatible games coming today:

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney’s Chicken Little

Disney Universe

Elements of Destruction

FEAR

FEAR 2: Project Origin

FEAR 3

FEAR Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego: The Lord of the Rings

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

Nier

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

RAW: Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants: Underpants Slam

SpongeBob: Truth or Square

Star Wars: Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

Anyone with an Xbox One X or Xbox Series X will be able to play all of the games mentioned above with new visual enhancements like 4K support. Similarly, titles such as FEAR, Binary Domain and Nier will see a framerate boost up to 60 FPS. Games like Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fallout: New Vegas, Alan Wake and several more.

If you happen to be part of the xCloud beta, framerate boosts are coming for Fallout 76, Fallout 4 and The Evil Within

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
purexbox.com

Muoverti's New TiltBike Is Actually An Xbox-Compatible Controller

We weren't expecting to spot this today! Muoverti has unveiled its new range of TiltBike smart trainers, and a surprising feature is that it's actually an Xbox-compatible device, working with games such as Xbox Game Pass's Descenders. The bike is said to be "designed for athletes of all levels looking...
BICYCLES
GIZORAMA

Thunderful World 2021 – New Games Coming to Xbox from Thunderful!

Play the Gunk December 16th on Xbox and Windows Store with Game Pass. Hey Xbox fans, not long to go now! We are so excited to finally be able to tell you that The Gunk is launching on December 16th for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows Store, day and date on Game Pass. Coming from the creators of the SteamWorld franchise, The Gunk is a new IP exclusively designed for the Xbox platform. Partnering with Xbox has given is the opportunity to leverage all the amazing features of their ecosystem.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Xbox#Xbox 360#Xbox Gamers#Xbox Series X#Cube Disney#Chicken Little Disney#Wakfu Lego#Atv Alive Mx#Spongebob
wccftech.com

Xbox Possibly Teasing Mortal Kombat 11 Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Mortal Kombat 11 might very well be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon if recent teases from Microsoft are to be believed. Over the weekend, the official Xbox Game Pass Instagram posted a short video showing someone playing as Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 11 on Xbox. In the video, the player’s controller gets snagged by Scorpion’s iconic kunai spear. In a follow-up post, Xbox posted the following message: “Scorpion…we were using that…”.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Xbox Series X|S Are Backwards Compatible With Over 70 More Games

Backwards compatibility has been a shaky concept ever since the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, and that trend continues to today. However, according to Tech Radar, Microsoft just announced that the Xbox Series X|S will be backwards compatible with more than 70 Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. The Series...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

EA Is Shutting Down Skate 2's Online Servers, And It Just Joined Xbox's Backwards Compatibility Program

Yesterday, Xbox announced 76 new titles would be joining its Backwards Compatible program. One of them was EA's 2009 skateboarding game, Skate 2. Now, as highlighted by the game's fans, EA will actually be closing down the game's online services for both Xbox and PlayStation next month on 10th December. It's not been an "easy decision" to make, according to EA. It's also resulted in some frustration being directed at the third-party publishing giant over on sites like Reddit.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
heypoorplayer.com

Cloud Gaming Comes To Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S Today

Xbox Cloud Gaming has come a long way since it first started testing two years ago. Its become a pretty great experience on PC and mobile. I can say personally that I use it regularly with my Razr Kishi on my phone. Just last night I played a few matches of Halo Infinite on my phone while laying in bed and for the most part it ran great.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Cloud Gaming Comes To Xbox Consoles For Everyone, And That's A Big Deal

Following a period of testing, Microsoft has now rolled out cloud streaming on console for all Xbox users. From today, all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream games to their console instead of downloading them. This means players can get into games faster, and for those on Xbox One, they can play Xbox Series X-quality games on the aging console (with some major caveats).
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Windjammers 2 Is Coming to Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass

We are super excited to announce that Windjammers 2 will be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass (PC and Xbox)! Being the ultimate arcade experience, Windjammers 2 is best enjoyed with friends and we’re proud to bring it to the whole Xbox community. On top of that, we’re also making the online cross platform between Xbox and Steam and Game Pass PC users! The more, the merrier.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

As rights issues block more Xbox back-compat games, Phil Spencer calls for ‘legal emulation’

Xbox boss Phil Spencer wants to see the games industry work towards a legal game emulation solution, in order to better preserve older software, he’s said. Preservation has become an increasingly important topic in the games industry in recent years, as older games gradually become unavailable due to obsolete hardware or closed online services.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Game Awards: ‘It Takes Two,’ ‘Deathloop’ Among 2021 Nominations

Nominees for the eighth annual Game Awards were unveiled Tuesday. In a YouTube livestream from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Geoff Keighley, creator, executive producer and host of the Game Awards, revealed the nominees in 30 categories. Hazelight’s action-adventure platformer It Takes Two, which explores themes of relationships and divorce, first-person shooter Deathloop, platformer Psychonauts 2 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart all scored multiple noms, including spots in the coveted game of the year category, which also includes horror survival game Resident Evil Village and action-adventure Metroid Dread. Annapurna Interactive’s Twelve Minutes — starring Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe and James McAvoy in...
FIFA
trueachievements.com

20 moments that defined Xbox: #14 — Backwards compatibility

Being on the back foot always forces one to make bold plays in the hope of turning the tide. With the previously-discussed botched Xbox One announcement having set Sony up to build a commanding lead early in the generation with its cheaper and more powerful PlayStation 4, Microsoft needed to dig deep if it was to make up ground. And it did exactly that, with exciting consumer-friendly features and services the likes of which you simply couldn't find anywhere else in console gaming. We'll be looking at a few more of those over the rest of this defining Xbox moments feature series, but for now, we turn our attention to the first such feature since that major loss of momentum at the start of last gen — the introduction of backwards compatibility on Xbox One for many older Xbox games.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on chairs, PCs, headsets, Xbox and more

We’re into the second half of November now and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s literally staring us in the face. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and,...
FIFA
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

We’re deep into the month of November now, and we all know what that means – it’s time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, for some retailers, the fun has already started! Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is MultiVersus cross platform/crossplay?

MultiVersus, a platform fighter featuring Warner Bros. properties, joins the fight. WB’s 2D fighter joins the increasingly crowded genre that’s seen games like Brawlhalla, Brawlout, and Nickelodeon All-Stars try to stake their claim as the best license-based platform fighter on the market. Although crossplay is slowly becoming an industry standard, the feature is far from a guarantee in the genre.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Halo Infinite preview – the Master Chief is finally coming back and it seems the wait was worth it

What a treat to finally have Halo back. What a joy to report: it’s been worth the wait. That’s at least the takeaway from our first few hours with its new single-player campaign. Halo Infinite’s rocky road to release will be familiar if you’re a gamer, but to those not in the know: a massive, unexpected 12-month delay signaled a game in trouble. 343 Industries, the developer behind Xbox’s now 20-year-old flagship first-person shooter series, inherited the franchise from creator Bungie around ten years ago. And since then there has been a pretty big question mark hanging over 343’s head: can it mimic the same magic of Halo’s first three entries?
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy