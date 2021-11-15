Over 70 new backward compatible games are coming to Xbox
Old-school gamers listen up: 76 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games are returning via backward compatibility.
During the Xbox 20th Anniversary celebration, Microsoft announced that a significant update for its backward compatibility program. From first-person shooting classics like FEAR to bizarre curiosities like Otogi: Myth of Demons, Xbox gamers are in for a tidal wave of nostalgia. Best of all, it’s all coming out today!
Here’s a complete list of Xbox backward compatible games coming today:
50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
Aces of the Galaxy
Advent Rising
Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
Bankshot Billiards 2
Beautiful Katamari
Binary Domain
Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
Cloning Clyde
Conan
Darwinia+
Dead or Alive Ultimate
Dead or Alive 3
Dead or Alive 4
Death by Cube
Disney’s Chicken Little
Disney Universe
Elements of Destruction
FEAR
FEAR 2: Project Origin
FEAR 3
FEAR Files
The First Templar
Gladius
Gunvalkyrie
Islands of Wakfu
Lego: The Lord of the Rings
Max Payne
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
Max Payne 3
Mini Ninjas
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
MX vs. ATV Alive
MX vs. ATV Untamed
Nier
Novadrome
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
Otogi: Myth of Demons
Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
The Outfit
Outpost Kaloki X
Quake Arena Arcade
RAW: Realms of Ancient War
Red Dead Revolver
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
Ridge Racer 6
Rio
Risen
Risen 2: Dark Waters
Rock of Ages
Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
Scramble
Screwjumper!
Skate 2
SpongeBob SquarePants: Underpants Slam
SpongeBob: Truth or Square
Star Wars: Starfighter: Special Edition
Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast
Switchball
Thrillville
Thrillville: Off the Rails
Time Pilot
TimeSplitters 2
TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
Toy Story Mania
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
Viva Piñata: Party Animals
Warlords
Anyone with an Xbox One X or Xbox Series X will be able to play all of the games mentioned above with new visual enhancements like 4K support. Similarly, titles such as FEAR, Binary Domain and Nier will see a framerate boost up to 60 FPS. Games like Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fallout: New Vegas, Alan Wake and several more.
If you happen to be part of the xCloud beta, framerate boosts are coming for Fallout 76, Fallout 4 and The Evil Within
Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.
Comments / 0