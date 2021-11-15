Over 70 new backward compatible games are coming to Xbox

Old-school gamers listen up: 76 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games are returning via backward compatibility.

During the Xbox 20th Anniversary celebration, Microsoft announced that a significant update for its backward compatibility program. From first-person shooting classics like FEAR to bizarre curiosities like Otogi: Myth of Demons, Xbox gamers are in for a tidal wave of nostalgia. Best of all, it’s all coming out today!

Here’s a complete list of Xbox backward compatible games coming today:

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney’s Chicken Little

Disney Universe

Elements of Destruction

FEAR

FEAR 2: Project Origin

FEAR 3

FEAR Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego: The Lord of the Rings

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

Nier

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

RAW: Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants: Underpants Slam

SpongeBob: Truth or Square

Star Wars: Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

Anyone with an Xbox One X or Xbox Series X will be able to play all of the games mentioned above with new visual enhancements like 4K support. Similarly, titles such as FEAR, Binary Domain and Nier will see a framerate boost up to 60 FPS. Games like Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fallout: New Vegas, Alan Wake and several more.

If you happen to be part of the xCloud beta, framerate boosts are coming for Fallout 76, Fallout 4 and The Evil Within

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.