Monday Night Football picks and prop bets: Are the 49ers playing for Kyle Shanahan's job vs. the Rams?

The San Francisco 49ers need a win. Not just for their playoff hopes, but for head coach Kyle Shanahan’s employment prospects.

Shanahan spent the last two weeks getting pulled through the wringer. The man who led the Niners to a Super Bowl less than two years ago has gotten dragged for everything from his bizarre roster management to his regular season struggles (.444 win percentage) to Jimmy Garoppolo’s pronounced regression as a viable quarterback.

Now, standing at 3-5 on the season and in desperate need of a win to keep a shot at a Wild Card bid alive, he’s got to face one of the NFL’s top teams. The Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) fell apart in last week’s primetime game, falling to the Tennessee Titans, 28-16, on a night they out-gained their opponent by more than 150 total yards. Matthew Stafford has a chip on his shoulder after two back-breaking interceptions in Week 9 and will get some added help with Odell Beckham Jr. sliding into the lineup to absorb the targets Robert Woods (torn ACL) leaves behind.

Will the Niners defend their home turf, their head coach and push back into the edge of playoff contention? Or are they merely a bump in the Rams’ road to annihilation?

Let’s talk about it. All odds via Tipico.

Why the Rams (-180) will win

Los Angeles slid to 7-2 last week, but still looked strong in defeat. The Rams outplayed the Titans aside from a pick-six and another short-field situation brought on by an interception. While their ability to finish drives is a concern — their first five ventures into Tennessee territory net only nine points — the team comes into Week 10 as the NFL’s second most efficient offense.

After being undone by turnovers, LA faces a defense that’s only forced five this season. Stafford gets to test out his new toy wideout against a secondary that’s given the once great and now disastrous Josh Norman a starting role at age 34. The Niners rank 25th in passing defense, which means the deficiencies in the Rams’ running game won’t be a concern if Stafford can keep drives moving through the air.

Defensively, a group that ranks eighth in turnover rate gets to face Jimmy Garoppolo and his Garoppolo Guarantee (one completely off-target short pass per quarter or your money back). It also may have Von Miller suited up for his LA debut, though an ankle injury means the Rams may have to rely on four Pro Bowl caliber defenders instead of five.

Why the 49ers (+145) will win

Stafford crumbled under pressure last week. The Niners can exploit that. San Francisco ranks in the bottom 10 in total sacks with 18, but its 6.8 percent sack rate ranks seventh in the NFL — five spots ahead of the Titans. A couple misfires is all it takes to open the door for a double-digit win on a night where your offense gets soundly out-gained, as the Titans proved.

The Niners will look to further keep the ball away from LA’s playmakers by establishing a clock-grinding run game. The Rams only rank 14th in rush defense DVOA, creating space for Eli Mitchell, who averages one full extra yard over expected per carry, via NextGenStats, to keep the chains moving.

The question is whether Garoppolo and company can hold onto the ball against an opportunistic defense. San Francisco has committed two turnovers in three wins and 12 in five losses. It’ll need an efficient day from its embattled quarterback and a big performance from Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk to get there, but the 49ers have the personnel to upend Los Angeles’s NFC West title hopes.

DFS punt plays who could lift you to glory

Players available for $4,000 or less in DraftKings showdowns.

K Robbie Gould ($4,000)

RB Jeff Wilson ($1,200)

FB Kyle Juszczyk ($2,000)

Welp, here’s what you’re working with if you’re looking for punt plays Monday night:

Bad!

Let’s try to make the most of a weak lineup. Gould is a proven productive veteran who can deliver double digit points with minimal risk of missed kicks. He’s … fine.

Wilson will have a role with JaMycal Hasty dealing with an ankle injury. He’ll be making his season debut and has been good when pressed into action in the past — see his 376 rushing yards over three starts in 2020 for proof. At $1,200, he’s capable of producing value even if he only sees a quarter of his team’s snaps.

Juszczyk might get a few targets out of the backfield and a potential goal line carry. He’s not a very good play, but any meaningful piece of the Rams’ offense Monday night will cost you at least $5k in salary. Good luck sorting through the dregs, of which Wilson seems the only viable option.

The prop bets I like

Sunday results: 4-2 (.667). Season to date: 49-35 (.583)

What did we learn Sunday? We’re 8-2 on the week and could have been 9-1 had Kirk Cousins somehow not lost seven rushing yards on three kneeldowns (honestly? I’m not even mad. That’s impressive). The plays I recommend but not officially due to cowardice improved to 11-3 on the season, so maybe keep an eye on those.

Jimmy Garoppolo OVER 0.5 interceptions. Garoppolo’s lack of control tends to doom him to stupid turnovers; he’s thrown five interceptions in four career matchups with the Rams.

Matthew Stafford OVER 280.5 passing yards. The Niners secondary is butt and Stafford has plenty to prove after a disappointing performance against the Titans last week. He’s averaging more than 307 passing yards per game this season.

Darrell Henderson longest rush UNDER 16.5 yards. Henderson’s only run for 17+ on a single carry in two of his eight games. He’ll have to face the Niners’ top-six rushing defense Monday night.

And, for the play I like but have no real basis in officially recommending:

Odell Beckham Jr. OVER 34.5 receiving yards. This is a total hunch. It feels as though Sean McVay will break in his new wideout similar to how Tom Brady was used in his debuts with the Patriots and Buccaneers. Stafford isn’t quite the cheerleader Tom Brady is for his veteran former All-Pro, but given the response the LA receiving room gave OBJ when he was making his free agency decision it seems reasonable they’d be OK with him taking a decent target share in game one.

Beckham will get his targets over a handful of plays. Will that be enough to get to 35 receiving yards? Sure, why not?

My pick

I want to lean Niners. There’s too much talent for this team to be as bad as it is, and weird outcomes are standard in this rivalry — remember how Jeff Fisher, king of 7-9, managed to go 1-0-1 against a Super Bowl bound San Francisco in 2012? The 49ers have owned LA lately, but those four straight wins all came against Jared Goff and effectively ran the former No. 1 pick out of California.

The pressure is on for Sean McVay to produce a return on his recent investments — Stafford, Beckham, Miller — and ultimately that star power should be enough to overcome whatever situational hype San Francisco drags into this game. Rams in a close one.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).