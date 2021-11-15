ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Drive-By Truckers and Buffalo Nichols at Rev Room tonight

By Stephanie Smittle
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Powerhouse Athens, Georgia rockers Drive-By Truckers are at the Rev Room tonight,...

arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Times

DeFrance, Tragikly White and Bad Habit play ‘The Mystro Show’ tonight at Rev Room

“Mystro,” longtime sound engineer for Little Rock River Market venues Stickyz and Rev Room, has experienced “multiple health issues and hospital stays in the last few months,” the venues report, and tonight’s show at the Rev Room benefits his cause. Go for sets from deFrance featuring guitarist Wes Jeans, plus performances from Tragikly White and Bad Habit. Get tickets here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Work by Timothy Hursley, James Matthews, Peter Scheidt up at Historic Arkansas Museum

‘AN UNBROKEN CIRCLE’: TIMOTHY HURSLEY, JAMES MATTHEWS, PETER SCHEIDT. THROUGH 1/23/2022. Trinity Gallery, Historic Arkansas Museum. Free. This collection of three Arkansas artists — photographer Timothy Hursley, sculptor/woodworker Peter Scheidt and documentarian/textile artist James Matthews — takes its name from the old gospel tune, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” and, Curator of Exhibits Carey Voss said in a video livestreamed from the exhibit’s opening night, from the idea of transformation. Seemingly disparate in terms of technique, all three artists, Voss said, “are completing that circle where they engage with materials that have been cast off or left for dead, in a way.” That goes for Matthews’ found object quilts, Scheidt’s furniture sculptures and Hursley’s haunting prints.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

Thanksgiving night is saved; Bijoux, Tawanna Campbell, and Dee Dee Jones sing at Shooters Bar & Grill

It’s been a while since most of us have had full-on family gatherings for holidays, so you’d be forgiven if you forgot that part of Thanksgiving evening where you’re full and family-ed out, looking for some — any — reason to get out and about, if only to remind your body that it’s capable of doing more than serving as a receptacle for cornbread stuffing and green bean casserole. Should that befall you this year, three of the state’s finest vocalists — Bijoux Pighee, Tawanna Campbell-Berry and Dee Dee Jones are teaming up for “Divas in the Rock,” a concert at 8:30 p.m. Thanksgiving night at Shooters Bar & Grill in Little Rock. DJ Nick Hud sets the tone.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Athens, GA
Entertainment
City
Athens, GA
Arkansas Times

Big Bad Breakfast coming to West Little Rock in early 2022

Little Rock’s breakfast game is about to get bigger and badder. Big Bad Breakfast — founded in Oxford in 2008 by chef and author John Currence, a New Orleans native and James Beard award winner — has become a staple in Oxford and beyond, known for its high-end, decadent breakfast fare. Arkansas Times editor Lindsey Millar visited the Oxford location on a road trip with his wife this past summer and considered his breakfast there the highlight of the trip. Millar ordered the Creole omelette, which he said was “impossibly fluffy and filled with ‘all of the chef’s favorite ingredients’: shrimp, andouille sausage, onions, tomatoes and cheddar and topped with tomato gravy and green onions.” The ingredients and execution, he said, “were just about flawless.”
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Truckers#The Rev
Arkansas Times

Win a JEEP® Gladiator

Simply join the Saracen Casino Resort‘s free Q Club in the month of November and play to win your share of up to $100,000 in prizes, including a JEEP® Gladiator!. As a Q-Club member, the more you play, the more chances you have to win. Join us every Saturday night for hourly drawings between 7-10 p.m.
GAMBLING
Arkansas Times

Last dance at Jimmy Doyle’s Country Club

Jimmy Doyle’s, the hulking honky tonk that sits just off Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, will be closing Saturday, Nov. 13. House musicians in the Arkansas River Bottom Band — Michael Heavner, Bruce Hearon, Joseph Logue, Ritchie Varnell and Freddie Martin — play the farewell party. Doors open at 7 p.m. “This isn’t the end of something,” a post on the Club’s Facebook page said yesterday. “This is a new beginning for The Doyle’s, to continue their work in all things country music in Arkansas! Just watch and see.”
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Red and the Revelers at Four Quarter Bar Friday night

11/12. Four Quarter Bar. 10 p.m. Fingers crossed we stay the course to post-pandemic safety, because Greg “Red” Padilla’s “Rainy Day Suggestion” (hint: the suggestion is to smoke weed) isn’t the kind of song that translates the same way over a livestream. It’s tailor-made for barroom singing, something that’s been in short supply for a while. This Mobile, Alabama, outfit has a big room sound and Four Quarter’s is a small stage, a combination that always supercharges this clandestine Argenta space.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Arkansas Times

Crowbar, Sumokem and Pantheon at Vino’s Thursday night

THURSDAY 11/11. Vino’s Brewpub. 7:30 p.m. $22. With vocalist Kirk Windstein as a through line, it’s hard to overstate Crowbar’s impact on the style of sludge metal that festered and emerged from swampy New Orleans in the ’90s. Back then, Windstein said, the band was sharing a warehouse space with EyeHateGod and listening to “Trouble, Saint Vitus, Melvins, and the first Type O Negative record,” and Crowbar’s heavy, plodding tunes got traction on MTV’s “Headbanger’s Ball” and on bits from “Beavis and Butthead.” No wiser words, maybe, on the band’s style than those spoken by Mike Judge’s couch-bound duo: “Whoa. This music is slow and fat.” Here’s to that.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

 https://arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy