Drive-By Truckers and Buffalo Nichols at Rev Room tonight

It’s been a while since most of us have had full-on family gatherings for holidays, so you’d be forgiven if you forgot that part of Thanksgiving evening where you’re full and family-ed out, looking for some — any — reason to get out and about, if only to remind your body that it’s capable of doing more than serving as a receptacle for cornbread stuffing and green bean casserole. Should that befall you this year, three of the state’s finest vocalists — Bijoux Pighee, Tawanna Campbell-Berry and Dee Dee Jones are teaming up for “Divas in the Rock,” a concert at 8:30 p.m. Thanksgiving night at Shooters Bar & Grill in Little Rock. DJ Nick Hud sets the tone.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO