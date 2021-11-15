Curl Austin’s Bet: If You Freeze It, They Will Come

There’s one moment in nearly every Asleep at the Wheel show that best displays the band’s genius, but if you’re spinning on the dance floor as fast as you’re supposed to, you might miss it. Typically it comes about halfway through a set on the nights when the longtime Austin band covers “Choo Choo Ch’Boogie,” the jump blues classic made famous by Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five back in 1946. But the Wheel doesn’t play “Choo Choo” like Jordan did, opting instead for its signature style, western swing, the big band jazz–country hybrid that the band’s heroes-turned-mentors Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys sent out to the wider world from Dust Bowl–era dance halls. The Playboys’ great achievement was to expertly play Count Basie–style swing on stringed instruments, keeping horns in the mix but relying on electric guitars, steel guitar, and fiddles to carry the load. Like jump blues, it’s dance music, but above all, it’s fun.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO