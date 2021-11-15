Why We Stopped Reading the News

- - - If there were a Pulitzer Prize for premature speculation, it might go to David M. Drucker for his new book, "In Trump's Shadow." He assumes there will be a contested Republican presidential primary campaign in 2024, even if Donald Trump chooses to run. He admits that "top Republicans . . . revolve in an uneasy orbit around Trump as if moons circling a careening asteroid." And he tells us that Trump "is mystified, and a bit flummoxed, that so many Republicans believe he will not chase the White House a third time." But, Drucker writes, "pay no attention to talk of the former president freezing the field. . . . It's all nonsense." So, there are Republicans who will run against him in 2024? Drucker says yes, but he never explains why anyone would be so crazy as to risk it.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO