Politics

Why We Stopped Reading the News

By Lili Loofbourow
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitical rot breeds unintended consequences. One that I think most of us grok at some level is the extent to which consuming news about the corrupted and gridlocked American political situation—a lacerating exercise at best while Trump was president—has changed since his ouster. It’s perhaps even more painful now. Outrage can...

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Sizing up the GOP's 2024 field: Is there anyone who could beat Trump?

- - - If there were a Pulitzer Prize for premature speculation, it might go to David M. Drucker for his new book, "In Trump's Shadow." He assumes there will be a contested Republican presidential primary campaign in 2024, even if Donald Trump chooses to run. He admits that "top Republicans . . . revolve in an uneasy orbit around Trump as if moons circling a careening asteroid." And he tells us that Trump "is mystified, and a bit flummoxed, that so many Republicans believe he will not chase the White House a third time." But, Drucker writes, "pay no attention to talk of the former president freezing the field. . . . It's all nonsense." So, there are Republicans who will run against him in 2024? Drucker says yes, but he never explains why anyone would be so crazy as to risk it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Virginia State
Axios

Scoop: GOP donors “furious”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told his colleagues this week top party donors were "furious" with the number of Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, two sources familiar with his remarks tell Axios' Alayna Treene. Why it matters: Scott chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
#Democratic#Americans
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS
mediaite.com

‘Leave Her Alone!’ Ana Navarro Says Gosar and GOP Need to ‘Stop Stalking’ AOC, ‘Stop Threatening Her!’

The View guest co-host Ana Navarro slammed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on Thursday. The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution censuring Gosar and removing him from his committee assignments in response to the congressman tweeting an anime video showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and targeting President Joe Biden with two swords.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Jon Karl: In Private, ‘Top Republicans’ Have Told Me They Think Paul Gosar ‘Is Not All There’ and Has ‘Lost It’

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl spoke with Anderson Cooper Wednesday night about his new book, and shared what he has heard from Republicans behind the scenes about Paul Gosar. Gosar was censured on Wednesday by the House of Representatives for his bonkers anime meme depicting him as a character killing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Break
Politics
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY

