NYS should be responsible for repairs on cars damaged by 'deplorable' roads, bill says

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Motorists across the state may sue to recover damages to their vehicles six months out of the year. Now some Long Island lawmakers want year-round Albany help for drivers who hit potholes, blow tires, and crack windshields on state roads. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, it is a jaw-numbing, teeth rattling experience trying to stay safe on the Long Island Expressway. Frank DeLustro doled out nearly $1,000 to repair four flats and a cracked windshield. “I was stuck on the side of the road, horrible thing, 4:30 in the morning, being stuck there, loneliest feeling around,” DeLustro said. Currently, New...

HAUPPAUGE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO