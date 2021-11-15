ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is out now

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
 4 days ago
The multiplayer beta component for Halo Infinite releases today, several weeks ahead of its original launch date.

Anyone looking to get in some quality sticky-grenade time can do so regardless if they are on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC completely free of charge. Yup, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer doesn’t cost a thing, no strings attached! The single-player campaign mode, which still isn’t coming out until Dec. 8, is something you will still need to pay for but that’s about it.

Microsoft and 343 Industries made the surprise announcement that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer was coming out early during the Xbox 20th Anniversary event on Monday.

It’s wild to see Halo’s multiplayer component launch as free-to-play. Back when I was a kid, when dinosaurs roamed the earth, games like Halo 2 and Halo 3 used to sell whole Xbox consoles. It’s quite a sign of how different the games industry operates. It’s already up across Xbox platforms, Windows PC and Steam right now!

Now, Halo Infinite joins the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite and Apex Legends as a big free-to-play shooter.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

#Xbox Series X#Multiplayer#Xbox One#Industries#Spartan#Glhf
FIFA
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

