The term Critical Race Theory has been bombarding our newsfeeds of late. So what is it and where does our city rate?. Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a way of looking at the United States’s history, social hierarchy, governmental institutions, and legal institutions in terms of how they were influenced and developed by social constructs of race. It has become a hot-button topic recently — so let’s talk about it and its history for a moment.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO