Dia De Los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, celebration took place on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 to commemorate the life and death of loved ones. “The Day of the Day is mainly just a celebration commemorating our loved ones that have passed away into the afterlife,” said Sammy Garcia, senior in LAS. “There are two specific different days: November 1 is a day dedicated to adult children who have passed away, and November 2 is a day dedicated to those who are older and have passed away for a variety of reasons.”

