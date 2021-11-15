Is DeMar DeRozan really an MVP candidate? The case for why and why not

The Chicago Bulls have started off as one of the hottest teams in the NBA thanks in large part to the stellar play of veteran DeMar DeRozan.

I had Chicago as one of the league’s leaders in “best vibes” so far in 2021-22 and the offseason addition of DeRozan played a huge role in that evaluation.

The Bulls have played thirteen games this season and DeRozan has already recorded 35 points on three separate occasions. He has managed to score at least 25 points in eight of his thirteen appearances and he has not yet been held below 17 points.

But as the team continues to ascend higher and higher in the regular-season standings — they’re just a half-game back of the Washington Wizards for the pole position in the Eastern Conference — more and more people are noticing how well DeRozan is playing.

That means that the conversations about whether or not DeRozan (who got a vote for Most Valuable Player in 2017 and then a few more in 2018) is a rightful MVP candidate are going to start fairly soon. So I wanted to get in front of the curve on this one and address that question straight away.

Here is why I think DeRozan may get some consideration for the honors, even if he doesn’t win the hardwood.

Here is why DeMar DeRozan is definitely an MVP candidate

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s state the obvious: The main reason why DeRozan is an MVP candidate this season has been the way that he has been able to score the basketball.

DeRozan is averaging 26.1 points per game, which would be the second-best mark of his career. Additionally, his 3-point percentage (.367) is currently at a career-high despite the fact that his shooting output has increased.

Ultimately, when the game is on the line, Chicago is giving DeRozan the ball. He is maximizing the opportunity, too, as he leads the league in fourth-quarter scoring:

Even though the Bulls have Zach LaVine, it’s DeRozan who is running the show in Chicago. Among all players in the Eastern Conference thus far, per Synergy, only Trae Young has scored more points than DeRozan has as the ball handler in pick and roll sets.

DeRozan looks especially fantastic when dribbling off the pick and taking it to the basket. Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ja Morant are currently the only players who have scored more total points when driving to the rim.

But it’s not just that he’s someone who can score off the drive as he’s able to score off the bounce, too. Young and Kevin Durant are the only players in the NBA who have scored more points on jumpers off the dribble, per Synergy.

Meanwhile, Young and Morant are the only players who have scored more points on unassisted 2-pointers from anywhere inside the arc. To no surprise, DeRozan leads the league in self-created 2-pointers from outside ten feet but still inside the arc, per PBPStats.

He is shooting a career-best 57.0 percent on shots from the short midrange (4-14 feet), via Cleaning the Glass, which ranks him 88th percentile among all forwards. When he has the ball in his hands from the mid-range, there is almost nothing that a defender can do to stop him:

Overall, his offensive efficiency (1.09 points per possession) ranks in the 84th percentile among all players in the league despite the fact that his shot quality is among the toughest of all high-volume contributors.

He is not a floor spacer or even an above-average shooter from long distance. But he can beat his man in isolation or even post him up, he chooses his spots very well and his playmaking has improved over the years.

Chicago is outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per 100 possessions when he is on the floor, per PBPStats. Conversely, the Bulls have been outscored by a whopping 12.1 points per 100 when he is not on the court. The massive point differential (22.5 points) shows just how important DeRozan has been to the team thus far.

All things considered, according to dunksandthrees.com, his score on the impact metric “estimated wins” currently ranks fifth-best in the league. His raw plus-minus (102) is second-best in the East.

If the Bulls remain at the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference, and if DeRozan keeps playing as well as he has been thus far, you will definitely hear his name in talks for the MVP.

Here is why DeMar DeRozan isn't a serious MVP candidate

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Even though DeRozan is getting some early buzz, I’m not confident he’ll finish near the top of the voting when it’s all said and done.

On offense, the spacing is a little bit clogged for the Bulls because DeRozan still isn’t much of a shooter. Chicago is currently shooting 24 (!) percentage points better on 3-pointers from the corner when he is off the floor compared to when he is on, per PBPStats. That number will regress to the mean as the season progresses, assuredly, but it’s still worth noting as a potential concern.

Meanwhile, at this point in the season, Chicago has the second-best defensive rating in the Eastern Conference. But that’s not exactly because of DeRozan.

To his credit, DeRozan has done a solid job defending on the perimeter. However, he isn’t exactly the kind of lockdown defender who is striking fear in the hearts of opponents. You can tell by the way that Eric Bledsoe attacks him in the pick and roll:

His steal rate (1.1 percent) is as low as it’s ever been in his career, according to Cleaning the Glass, and ranks in just the 32nd percentile among all players at his position.

His block rate (0.6 percent), field-goal offensive rebound percentage (2.7 percent), free-throw defensive rebound percentage (12.5 percent) all rank in the bottom third among all forwards as well. DeRozan has yet to record any offensive boards after free throws.

The reality is that while DeRozan has been outstanding, at this point in the season, the MVP is a three-person race. Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are all in their own tier of excellence. DeRozan — joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George and Jimmy Butler– remains a notch below them.