By now, we're sure you're well aware of how GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is being perceived by gamers across the web, and the truth is that we probably don't feel quite as negatively about it as the vocal crowd does. Then again, we can also understand why it's suffering such a poor reception right now. On the one hand, it seems like many of us collectively got our hopes up too high for it. On the other, this undoubtedly feels like a messy, rushed release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO