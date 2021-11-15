Project complete: Johnny Brann’s Steakhouse celebrates new name, look

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A restaurant that has called Grand Rapids home for more than 60 years is celebrating a new name and look.

Brann’s Steakhouse at 401 Leonard St. NW is now known as Johnny Brann’s A Steakhouse & Grille. The name change is part of a nearly $1 million renovation project that was recently completed. It includes:

( A photo provided by Johnny Brann’s A Steakhouse & Grille shows the updated interior of the restaurant at 401 Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids. )

A new menu. Leonard Street tacos join a Rueben sandwich and other new dishes on the updated menu, which still includes the restaurant’s iconic Sizzler steak.

Updated dining areas. The remodeled restaurant features a more open concept with new furniture, seating, flooring, lighting and windows, as well as flat screen TVs and a fireplace.

More tributes to law enforcement and military members. Among the photos and artwork dedicated to the fallen heroes is a tribute to the 13 U.S. service members who died at the end of the Afghanistan war. The flags that have always flown outside the restaurant to honor military members and officers also remain.

( A photo provided by Johnny Brann’s A Steakhouse & Grille shows a tribute to the 13th U.S. service members who died in an airport suicide bombing at the end of the Afghanistan war. )

“It was really important to us that when we decided to create a new look, we wanted to make sure the centerpiece of that new look would honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” co-owner Johnny Brann said in a news release. “We feel that there isn’t enough recognition of those everyday heroes, so our restaurant serves as a daily reminder of the sacrifices made by those who continue to serve and protect us.”

( A photo provided by Johnny Brann’s A Steakhouse & Grille shows the updated interior of the restaurant, located at 401 Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids. )

The renovation project started about two years ago . While pandemic shutdowns, supply chain issues and worker shortages slowed progress, the restaurant’s owners say they worked the challenges to keep staff employed and support others, like law enforcement agencies.

( A photo provided by Johnny Brann’s A Steakhouse & Grille shows the updated interior of the restaurant, located at 401 Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids. )

The first John Brann’s Steakhouse opened on Grand Rapids’ West Side in 1960, according to the company website . Johnny Brann and his wife Sandy took over ownership in 1974. Brann plans to also convert the Grandville Brann’s restaurant he recently bought into a Johnny Brann’s Steakhouse & Grille.

