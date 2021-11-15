ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

COVID vaccine clinics to be held at three Rock Co. McDonald’s

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYuQc_0cxRUQYP00
Charlie Neibergall

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. – AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will hold free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at three local McDonald’s locations.

The location at 1622 Milton Ave. in Janesville will hold a clinic on November 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The location at 2649 N. Prairie Ave. in Beloit will hold a clinic on December 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The location on 2922 N. Pontiac Dr. in Janesville will hold a clinic on December 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

No documentation or insurance will be required and walk-ins are welcome.

The clinics will offer COVID-19 vaccines to people ages 12 and up.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sauk Prairie Healthcare thanks first responders, healthcare workers with ‘drive of thanks’

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Sauk Prairie Healthcare thanked first responders and healthcare workers Tuesday for their dedication amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At noon, first responders drove through the hospital’s campus in Prairie du Sac as staff members applauded and raised signs in appreciation. “These are folks that we don’t...
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison extending mask mandate to Jan. 15

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s mask mandate will be extended until January 15, 2022, the university said Wednesday. The university’s mandate requires masks be worn in indoor spaces. In an email Wednesday evening, the university said the policy will be reviewed again in mid-January. “The extension to mid-January...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evers cuts ribbon as work nears end on I-39/90 expansion

JANESVILLE, Wis. — After more than six years of construction, Wisconsin officials on Wednesday celebrated the near completion of work to expand Interstate 39/90 in Dane and Rock counties to six or more lanes. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, surrounded by local officials, cut a ribbon for the project at the Janesville Park and Ride lot along the highway Wednesday afternoon....
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fish Hatchery Road reconstruction project wraps up following two years of work

FITCHBURG,  Wis. — A pain for many commuters who rely on Fish Hatchery Road to get around is now gone. Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi cut the ribbon on Wednesday for the completion of a reconstruction project on the busy stretch of road. RELATED: Evers cuts ribbon as work nears end on I-39/90 expansion Fitchburg,...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Search begins for Madison’s new fire chief

MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison has begun its search for its next fire chief ahead of Chief Steven Davis’ retirement next year. Davis, who has led the Madison Fire Department for ten years, announced last month he plans to retire on April 1, 2022. He joined the department as a firefighter in 1989.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin records nearly 4K new COVID-19 cases, highest total since Dec. 2020

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin logged its highest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than 11 months, surpassing 3,900 cases for the first time since mid-December, the state’s health department reported Tuesday. Data released by the Department of Health Services showed 3,981 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to the agency on Monday. The last time the state hit a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Downtown Madison lights up for holiday season

MADISON, Wis. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season in downtown Madison! The city’s Central Business Improvement District threw the switch at 6:08 p.m. Thursday to light up the State Street area to kick off a six-week community campaign called “Shine On Madison.” The campaign celebrates downtown partners with a special focus on retailers and the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

At Fort McCoy, Team Rubicon set to withdraw; officials say all Afghan refugees now have ‘winter layers’

MADISON, Wis. — As temperatures continue to drop in Wisconsin, Task Force McCoy officials say all Afghan refugees have “winter layers” but about 4% still without winter coats are expected to receive them in the next few days. About 9,200 Afghan guests, including U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and refugees, remain at Fort McCoy and about 3,300 have left for permanent...
MADISON, WI
