Volkswagen’s newest GTI is its most controversial. Looking at the 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit GTI on its own, you wouldn’t think this tiny hatchback from a few decades ago leads to the car below. The O.G(TI) looks like a Hotwheels next to the newest Volkswagen GTI. Not only that, but it looks tall and dated. Where the new GTI is all LEDs and shiny wheels, the oldest GTI in the U.S practically looks like an economy car.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO