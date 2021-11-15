Spider-Man: No Way Home poster released ahead of new trailer

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the site. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, two new films join the list, and I would never in a million years guess either of them. Debuting at No. 2 is 2012's American Pie: Reunion, the fourth film in the raunchy franchise. In her continued attempt to takeover Christmas, Mariah Carey's 2017 animated film All I Want for Christmas Is You lands at No. 7. But nothing is going to top the reigning champ Red Notice, an action-comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.
