Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home poster released ahead of new trailer

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a new trailer set to swing onto the web tomorrow, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have shared another poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home showcasing heroes Spider-Man and Doctor Strange whilst teasing the multiversal villains...

www.flickeringmyth.com

shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Benedict Cumberbatch says Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland is “gobsmackingly brilliant”

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch has praised his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland. Cumberbatch told Esquire that Holland’s was “utterly, utterly gobsmackingly brilliant.” Cumberbatch also joked that despite being a 45-year-old man, he’d never quite got over the giddy excitement of appearing onscreen with Spider-Man. “All the time...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Shares Shock at Discovering He Was “No Longer In the MCU”

Tom Holland, who has become a household name among Marvel fans as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been through the wringer from a licensing standpoint during his super hero tenure. In the summer of 2019, for example, Sony and Marvel — who share distribution and production rights...
MOVIES
NME

Tom Holland says ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is “not fun” for fans

Tom Holland has called Spider-Man: No Way Home “dark” and “brutal”, saying it is “not fun” to watch. The actor, who plays the titular superhero in the Marvel franchise, opened up about the forthcoming film which will be the final entry in the current trilogy. “What people will be really...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Fans & Tom Holland Are LOSING It Over Marvel’s Latest Tweet

Today, after weeks of online speculation that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures would be dropping the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer any minute, there is finally confirmation that fans will get their second look at the conclusion of the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy tomorrow, November 16, 2021. Marvel’s Tweet reads:
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Move Over Tom Holland And Mark Ruffalo: Angelina Jolie Is The Latest Marvel Star To Share All The Spoilers

SPOILER WARNING: There are HUGE spoiler reveals for Eternals in this article. See the latest Marvel movie in theaters first before reading ahead. Being the star of a Marvel movie is one of the most high-profile titles an actor can be given these days... but with that comes the challenging task of protecting each film’s major developments while going on massive global press tours. Marvel stars talk to an incredible number of journalists ahead of the release of their massive movies, and while many are able to perform spoiler ninjutsu, there are a select few who have proven to be untrustworthy with all the MCU tea. The latest to join this exclusive club is Eternals’ Angelina Jolie, as fans have recently clocked.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Tom Holland Confirms Jamie Foxx Making MCU Debut In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Actor Tom Holland has seemingly confirmed that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speaking with Total Film Magazine, Holland had an apparent slip of the tongue that name-checked Foxx--by first name only--while discussing the many Spider-Man characters from previous films that will appear in the upcoming sequel, which is due in theaters on December 17.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kirsten Dunst Floats Return to ‘Spider-Man’ Movies: ‘I’d Be Old MJ at This Point with Little Spidey Babies’

With its blend of humor, relatable drama, and big-budget action, Sam Raimi’s 2002 version of “Spider-Man” created the framework for the modern superhero genre and laid the groundwork for the MCU’s domination of the box office. The movie, and its two sequels, featured Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. Now, nearly two decades after her first appearance as Spidey’s love interest, Dunst says she’d be open to reprising her role. Dunst discussed the possibility at a November 11 screening of her latest movie, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” with Variety’s Mark Malkin. “I would...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Freaking Out Over Jamie Foxx's New Look as Electro

Earlier this month, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland confirmed that Jamie Foxx is reprising his role as Electro in the wildly anticipated film and the new trailer released on Tuesday evening made good on that confirmation - with a twist. Foxx's Electro appeared in the trailer along with Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard, but Electro has a new look and now fans are freaking out online.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Tom Holland Teases 'Three Generations Coming Together' in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has described the upcoming Marvel adventure as "three generations coming together," but insists that previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not involved. In a recent interview, the rumor of Maguire and Garfield's cameos was brought up, with Holland deciding to either make a joke regarding their appearances...or quickly covering up after a slip-of-the-tongue.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on November 17

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the site. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, two new films join the list, and I would never in a million years guess either of them. Debuting at No. 2 is 2012's American Pie: Reunion, the fourth film in the raunchy franchise. In her continued attempt to takeover Christmas, Mariah Carey's 2017 animated film All I Want for Christmas Is You lands at No. 7. But nothing is going to top the reigning champ Red Notice, an action-comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Speaks Out, Has Words For His Spider-Man Replacement

Tom Holland. The name on everyone’s lips. The leading man of this year’s most anticipated superhero sequel. Arguably, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Holland has been the world’s live-action Spider-Man for the past five years ever since appearing alongside Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Captain America: Civil War (2016), and as his third solo outing inches closer towards release, the actor has finally addressed being replaced as the web-slinging Marvel hero.
MOVIES

