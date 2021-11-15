Northern Ireland v Italy Live Commentary, 16/11/21

Conor Gallagher has praised the impact of Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira in turning him into a fully-fledged England international.The 21-year-old became the latest player to earn a Three Lions cap as he came off the bench in the record-breaking 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Monday night.Victory secured England’s spot at the 2022 World Cup, with Gallagher harbouring ambitions to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar.But for now he is happy learning from Vieira as the Chelsea midfielder continues to flourish on a season-long loan at Selhurst Park.“Working under Patrick is amazing,” he said. “He was one...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO