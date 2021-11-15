Northern Ireland v Italy Live Commentary, 16/11/21

Wales will be seeded for the World Cup play-offs after Kieffer Moore’s equaliser secured a 1-1 draw against Belgium in Cardiff.Moore struck just after the half-hour mark to cancel out Kevin De Bruyne’s 12th-minute opener for the visitors.Already guaranteed a play-off spot through their Nations League results, Rob Page’s Wales were determined to secure a home tie in March by finishing second in Group E.Oh, and we're seeded. These players 🥰#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/01HxHDLRAo— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) November 16, 2021The point against Belgium – already confirmed as through to Qatar 2022 as table-toppers – was enough to ensure Wales finish above the...
