ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Northern Ireland v Italy Live Commentary, 16/11/21

goal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe result means that Italy drop from first to second and will have to qualify for the World Cup via the playoffs. Switzerland will be extremely grateful to Northern Ireland, with this point opening the door for them to grab...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Real Madrid move for Chelsea’s Rudiger could see Bale, Hazard leave

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn’t mean the rumours won’t keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation. TOP STORY: Bale, Hazard...
MLS
Insider

An international women's soccer team has demanded a gender test for an Iranian goalkeeper whose heroics cost them a match

Iran women's international goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is facing demands for a gender check. Koudaei starred as Iran defeated Jordan on penalties in September, saving two spot kicks. Jordan's FA has now written to Asian Football Confederation requesting verification of Koudaei's gender. A women's international soccer team has requested one of...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BBC

Listen to Hearts v Dundee United live commentary

The BBC's coverage of the Scottish top flight is not yet over for today as you can catch up on highlights of all three of today's games on the BBC Scotland TV channel starting at 19:30. If you miss them then, it is shown again at 23:45 on BBC One...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough expecting a ‘spicy’ clash with Italy

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough expects Italy’s need for victory at Windsor Park on Monday to make for a ‘spicy’ match at Windsor Park as his side aim to end their World Cup qualifying campaign on a positive note. After Jorginho’s penalty miss in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
The Independent

Roberto Mancini urges Italy to play without anxiety against Northern Ireland

Roberto Mancini tried to dismiss Northern Ireland’s attempts to put pressure on Italy ahead of Monday’s must-win World Cup qualifier but admitted anxiety had played a role in his side dropping points against Switzerland last week.The European champions head to Windsor Park needing a win to be sure of beating the Swiss to a place at Qatar 2022 after Jorginho skied a late penalty in Friday’s 1-1 draw in Rome. Silvan Widmer’s 11th-minute thunderbolt had put the Swiss in charge before Giovanni Di Lorenzo levelled before the break.Ian Baraclough said he hoped to see Italy play with a bit of...
SOCCER
newschain

Gianluca Vialli full of praise for Northern Ireland after Italy held to draw

Ian Baraclough revealed Gianluca Vialli compared Northern Ireland’s defensive performance to a “typical Italian masterclass” after they frustrated the European champions in a 0-0 draw that leaves Italy facing the World Cup qualifying play-offs. Roberto Mancini’s side arrived at Windsor Park needing a victory to top Group C and secure...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Italy coach Mancini insists injuries no excuse after Northern Ireland draw

Italy coach Roberto Mancini insists injuries are no excuse after their 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland. The result forces Italy into the March playoffs for a place in next year's World Cup. Mancini had some excuses to fall back on in Belfast, because he was missing 11 players, including key...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Group C#European
goal.com

World Cup Qualifiers: Where did it go wrong for ‘optimistic’ Harambee Stars?

Kenya's target was to make history by reaching the 2022 World Cup finals, only for them to fail...again. When Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa came into office, he exuded extreme confidence that he had the wherewithal and the script to oversee Kenya’s participation at the World Cup finals for the very first time.
FIFA
The Independent

Kieffer Moore goal gives Wales a lift in quest for Qatar qualification

Wales will be seeded for the World Cup play-offs after Kieffer Moore’s equaliser secured a 1-1 draw against Belgium in Cardiff.Moore struck just after the half-hour mark to cancel out Kevin De Bruyne’s 12th-minute opener for the visitors.Already guaranteed a play-off spot through their Nations League results, Rob Page’s Wales were determined to secure a home tie in March by finishing second in Group E.Oh, and we're seeded. These players 🥰#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/01HxHDLRAo— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) November 16, 2021The point against Belgium – already confirmed as through to Qatar 2022 as table-toppers – was enough to ensure Wales finish above the...
WORLD
goal.com

John Terry: Why is Chelsea legend coming to Lagos?

One of England's greatest ever defenders will be in Nigeria from Thursday. All is now set for the arrival of England and Chelsea legend John Terry in Lagos, Nigeria. Considered as one of the greatest defenders to have graced the beautiful game, the Englishman – whose career spanned over two decades – won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and a Champions League title during a trophy-laden career at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Conor Gallagher thanks ‘amazing’ Patrick Vieira after making England debut

Conor Gallagher has praised the impact of Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira in turning him into a fully-fledged England international.The 21-year-old became the latest player to earn a Three Lions cap as he came off the bench in the record-breaking 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Monday night.Victory secured England’s spot at the 2022 World Cup, with Gallagher harbouring ambitions to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar.But for now he is happy learning from Vieira as the Chelsea midfielder continues to flourish on a season-long loan at Selhurst Park.“Working under Patrick is amazing,” he said. “He was one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

The best teams to manage in Football Manager 2022

From Ajax to Wrexham - Goal editors from around the world give the inside scoop on who to take charge of in your new save. Wondering who to manage? Which team should you devote hours and days of your life to?. This is one of the most difficult questions in...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy