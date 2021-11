Hey, cheaters: If you thought the sheer volume of exploits rampaging around New World the last month and change meant you’d slip by under the radar and get away with it, you were wrong. Late last night, Amazon posted a dev blog announcing that it’s permanently banned more than 1660 players, “removing their items from the economy, and cancelling their trade post listings,” specifically because of their exploits with packet manipulation duping bugs. As of November 2nd, the studio says, 80% of the duped items and gold were removed from the game’s wilted economy, with another 18% taken care of by yesterday. The other 2% were apparently accidental, so those players won’t be banned.

