Presidential Election

Watch live: Biden signs bipartisan infrastructure bill into law

The Hill
 3 days ago
President Biden on Monday afternoon is set to sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law.

The event is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

