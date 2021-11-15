Watch live: Biden signs bipartisan infrastructure bill into law
President Biden on Monday afternoon is set to sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law.
The event is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
President Biden on Monday afternoon is set to sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law.
The event is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.https://thehill.com/
Comments / 0